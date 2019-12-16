*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian
Editorial

State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed property

Monday, December 16, 2019

You might be in for an unexpected Christmas surprise soon as representatives from the Missouri State Treasurers Office make stops in Cape Girardeau today and Tuesday to help citizens determine whether they have unclaimed property.

According to a story by Southeast Missourian reporter Marybeth Niederkorn, about $12 million in unclaimed property exists in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area. Statewide, the Treasurers Office has more than $1 billion in unclaimed property spanning more than 5 million accounts.

Along with cash, items include family heirlooms, jewelry, military medals, coins and more.

Missouri residents can check www.ShowMeMoney.com to see whether they have unclaimed property, write the Treasurers Office or visit with representatives today and Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. The Treasurers Office will have staff available from 3 to 6 p.m. today at West Park Mall and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

We appreciate the treasurers efforts to connect Missouri residents with their unclaimed property and encourage readers to check whether they are one of the account holders.

Comments