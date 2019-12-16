State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed property

Editorial

You might be in for an unexpected Christmas surprise soon as representatives from the Missouri State Treasurers Office make stops in Cape Girardeau today and Tuesday to help citizens determine whether they have unclaimed property.

According to a story by Southeast Missourian reporter Marybeth Niederkorn, about $12 million in unclaimed property exists in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area. Statewide, the Treasurers Office has more than $1 billion in unclaimed property spanning more than 5 million accounts.

Along with cash, items include family heirlooms, jewelry, military medals, coins and more.

Missouri residents can check www.ShowMeMoney.com to see whether they have unclaimed property, write the Treasurers Office or visit with representatives today and Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. The Treasurers Office will have staff available from 3 to 6 p.m. today at West Park Mall and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

We appreciate the treasurers efforts to connect Missouri residents with their unclaimed property and encourage readers to check whether they are one of the account holders.