State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed property

MARK BLISS OPINION : The 12 days of impeachment Christmas songOn the first day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me A pounding gavel all for free On the second day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me Two opening statements And a pounding gavel all for free On the third day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to...
SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: A senator's axiom comes to mind following Jackson football lossA former U.S. Senator once shared a wise axiom that has stuck with me: Sometimes you win, sometimes you get experience. That statement came to mind Saturday evening as I watched the Jackson Indians football team lose in overtime to the Carthage...
Boy, have the Democrats ever overplayed their hand!If cosmic justice were to prevail, Democrats would drop their impeachment sham in confessed disgrace and move to give President Donald Trump a second term by acclamation for having ceaselessly abused their power in trying to nullify his first term....
Is Trump the only adult in the room?Donald Trump certainly is mercurial at times. He can be uncouth. But then again, no president in modern memory has been on the receiving end of such overwhelmingly negative media coverage and a three-year effort to abort his presidency, beginning...
Column (12/13/19)'Surprise billing' needs independent dispute resolutionAs a physician who served a largely rural area, I know recent years have been tough. It is ever harder to build and maintain a successful practice. Providing excellent patient care has become increasingly difficult due to authorization delaying...
Editorial (12/13/19)Congratulations SEMO graduatesSoutheast Missouri State University will graduate 702 students in two commencement ceremonies to be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. The graduates include 581 undergraduates along with 113 and eight master's and specialist...
Editorial (12/12/19)EDITORIAL: Vinson's legacy includes focus on othersDennis Vinson, president and chief executive officer of Signature Packaging & Paper, died Dec. 1. He was 63. He leaves behind a legacy not only as a successful businessman but as a visionary leader whose focus on others served as an example for...
Editorial (12/11/19)LaCroix Church hits 7 million mark with meal-packing eventsClad in hairnets and plastic gloves, volunteers of all ages came out over the weekend to pack meals for destitute children in foreign lands. It was the annual Feed My Starving Children meal-packing event sponsored by LaCroix Church, which includes...
Column (12/10/19)This Christmas, my friends don't know me"I don't know you anymore," my friend joked. I had to laugh because I'm starting to wonder if even I know me anymore. 'Tis the season for most to embrace the festivities, the lights, the snow, but not I -- until this year. Look, I'm no Scrooge. I'm...
Editorial (12/9/19)Cancer gala continues tradition of raising funds with styleThis community has no shortage of opportunities to do good while also having a good time. Last month, the American Cancer Society held its annual gala, which raised more than $90,000 to assist patients and fund research. Held at Rusted Route...
GUEST COLUMN: Remembering Pearl Harbor and a Cape Girardeau son 78 years later7:55 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941. A sleepy Hawaii had awakened to another beautiful Sunday morning. U.S. military personnel were going through their morning routines, with countless sailors, Marines, and Army personnel at attention, bugles sounding the daily...
SEMO Humane Society gets $70k boost to capital campaignThe SEMO Humane Society received strong support in its recent fundraiser for a new adoption center. JSE Surplus and Purina combined for a $35,000 match as part of the shelter's #GivingTuesday campaign. Every dollar donated through Dec. 3 was...
Trump-hating leftists are no friends of the constitutionLaw professor Pamela Karlan did more than cross the line in taking a cheap shot at President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, in her pro-impeachment testimony. In openly demonstrating her strong personal animus against Trump, she disqualified...
Editorial (12/6/19)It's a big weekend for festive fun in Southeast MissouriThe lights shine brightly in Southeast Missouri -- Christmas lights, that is. Following last weekend's parade in downtown Cape Girardeau, a 30-foot tree lighting on Broadway, and flip-the-switch events at the county park and Jackson, there's more...
Editorial (12/5/19)SEMO fall sports finish with distinctionThe Southeast Missouri State University football, volleyball and soccer teams had seasons for the books with each program winning the Ohio Valley Conference title. The football team, led by sixth-year head coach Tom Matukewicz, lost a first-round...
Editorial (12/2/19)Historical society hosts holiday exhibitIf you love Christmas lights and other festive events, youll want to visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center before Christmas. The center, at 102 S. High St. in Jackson, is hosting a holiday-themed exhibit from the National Quilt Museum in...
Editorial (11/29/19)Festive events kick off Christmas season in Cape Girardeau, JacksonThough you likely have plenty of Thanksgiving leftovers, the Christmas season is upon us and there will be several festivities that kick off this weekend. n The Jackson City Park "flip the switch" party will take place at 4:30 this afternoon with a...
Editorial (11/25/19)Celebrating Thanksgiving with stories of gratitudeWhos ready for some turkey and mashed potatoes? As many this week prepare Thanksgiving feasts or travel to see family and friends, its a good time to remember why we celebrate the fourth Thursday of November. What is commonly considered the first...
Editorial (11/22/19)EDITORIAL: Southeast football plays for conference title SaturdaySoutheast Missouri State University's football team is one win away from securing at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship title and the Redhawks second consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Series playoffs. The No....
State Treasurer's Office helps residents with unclaimed property
You might be in for an unexpected Christmas surprise soon as representatives from the Missouri State Treasurers Office make stops in Cape Girardeau today and Tuesday to help citizens determine whether they have unclaimed property.
According to a story by Southeast Missourian reporter Marybeth Niederkorn, about $12 million in unclaimed property exists in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area. Statewide, the Treasurers Office has more than $1 billion in unclaimed property spanning more than 5 million accounts.
Along with cash, items include family heirlooms, jewelry, military medals, coins and more.
Missouri residents can check www.ShowMeMoney.com to see whether they have unclaimed property, write the Treasurers Office or visit with representatives today and Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. The Treasurers Office will have staff available from 3 to 6 p.m. today at West Park Mall and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
We appreciate the treasurers efforts to connect Missouri residents with their unclaimed property and encourage readers to check whether they are one of the account holders.
