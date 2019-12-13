A political fable

Letter to the Editor

A customer runs into a coffee shop and tells the waitress, "I think the bank across the road is being robbed."

The waitress calls 9-1-1.

A few minutes later, as the bank robber prepares to leave the bank with the loot, he sees that the bank is surrounded by police cars. So he puts the money back in the vault.

Two questions: Has a crime been committed? Do you care who the waitress was?

Now substitute the word "whistleblower" for "waitress" and "President Trump" for "bank robber".

It's that simple.

PETER GORDON, Cape Girardeau