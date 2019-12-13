-
A different view on MAGA
Mr. Kamath's letter about President Trump and his "Make America Great Again" slogan made some good points. But I have a different view on what MAGA means. To me MAGA was never about being racist or anti-immigrant or anything of the sort.
To me, MAGA is about a time in America when each generation was better off then the previous one. A time when most Americans were patriotic and believed what government officials said. A time when America was respected and envied around the world. A time when family ties were strong and neighbors were friendly. When terrorism was unheard of, discourse was more civil, and name calling was left to the kids. A time when most people felt safe, optimistic, and happy.
Maybe I'm a bit naive, but I never even thought about MAGA being code for racism or xenophobia until I heard it from others. And yes, I'm a white American, but I'm not too religious, so I don't fit the White Christian American mold Mr. Kamath describes; however, I know some WCA's and not all of them are racist xenophobes. Some are actually good people.
Many criticize the President as Mr. Kamath does, and some of the criticism is justified. But please, don't call me a toadie just because I don't see MAGA as some sinister code for hate.
I'm not a Trump fan, but I've always liked his MAGA motto.
Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau