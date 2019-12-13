Singers want to be home for Christmas, not just in dreams
WATERVILLE, Maine -- A Nebraska theater troupe got scrooged by a bus crash that led to the cancellation of its national tour of "A Christmas Carol." Now performers are singing a different tune -- they just want to be home for Christmas.
The Nebraska Theatre Caravan canceled its University of Maine performance Thursday night and remaining tour dates after a bus crash.
The theater company offered a stipend to help the cast and crew members get home from Maine, but they were struggling to arrange travel by train or plane during the busy holiday season. A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise additional money for the troupe.
Police said the driver fell asleep before the crash Tuesday night on Interstate 95 near Waterville, Maine. Four people suffered injuries, and the driver was cited by state troopers.
The Nebraska Theatre Caravan is the professional touring company of the Omaha Community Playhouse.
It said in a written statement the "physical and emotional health and well-being" of the group was taken into account in deciding to cancel the tour. The tour was supposed to wrap up Dec. 23 in Florida.
The group used social media to thank the staff of a hospital, hotel and restaurant for assisting the troupers.
