SHOP LOCAL: Peace of mind when traveling for the holiday

At Roys Tire & Auto, we want you to stay safe while out on the roads this holiday season. The best way to be sure your vehicle is ready for the trip is to follow these five recommendations. Dont wait until the last minute  call now to schedule your service package.

Tire pressure, tread and rotation

Good tires are essential to the safe operation of a vehicle. Tires that are under-inflated by more than 25% are three times more likely to be involved in a crash.

Change the oil

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Engine oil reduces wear-and-tear break down up to 3,000 miles. If not changed as scheduled, it will affect engine performance.

Wipers, blades and fluid

More crashes occur in rainy or snowy weather because a drivers visibility is reduced. Have that fluid checked and ask about getting Rain-X applies for better driving visibility.

Vehicle lights

Other than the horn, vehicle lights are the only communication with other drivers on the road. Its always a good idea to have all the lights checked when getting an oil change.

Get prepared for an emergency!

Before getting on the road, be sure your road side emergency kit is tucked in the vehicle.