Guardian Angel Varsity Boys Basketball Ends Christian League Season

The varsity boys basketball season has ended for the Christian League with a tournament held at New Hamburg from December 9-11. Guardian Angel Redwings of Oran won second place in the league and in the tournament. They had a terrific season with only one loss during league play. The team is coached by Bill Loper. The assistant coaches are Seth Ressel and Tyson Goodale and the manager is Aiden Scheeter. The team members are Owen Forehand, Nolan Loper, Gabe Dirnberger, Cooper Senciboy, Parker Bryant, Cooper Bryant, and Reid Hobbs. Congratulations on a wonderful and successful season!!