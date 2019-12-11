*Menu
TOYS FOR TOTS

User-submitted story by Chuck Holbrook
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Pictured here are Eric Dumas, Director of Operations, Bill Humphries, Toys for Tots Representative, Janelle Glosemeyer, HR Generalist, Courtney Webb, HR Assistant, Brant Henson, Scheduler, and Melissa Graviett, not pictured.

Each year Manac Trailers asks for donations from our employees for the Toys for Tots. Again this year our employees were gracious again to donate to the "Toys for Tots."

