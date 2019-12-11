LaCroix Church hits 7 million mark with meal-packing events

-
Column (12/10/19)This Christmas, my friends don't know me"I don't know you anymore," my friend joked. I had to laugh because I'm starting to wonder if even I know me anymore. 'Tis the season for most to embrace the festivities, the lights, the snow, but not I -- until this year. Look, I'm no Scrooge. I'm...
Editorial (12/9/19)Cancer gala continues tradition of raising funds with styleThis community has no shortage of opportunities to do good while also having a good time. Last month, the American Cancer Society held its annual gala, which raised more than $90,000 to assist patients and fund research. Held at Rusted Route...
GUEST COLUMN: Remembering Pearl Harbor and a Cape Girardeau son 78 years later7:55 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941. A sleepy Hawaii had awakened to another beautiful Sunday morning. U.S. military personnel were going through their morning routines, with countless sailors, Marines, and Army personnel at attention, bugles sounding the daily...
SEMO Humane Society gets $70k boost to capital campaignThe SEMO Humane Society received strong support in its recent fundraiser for a new adoption center. JSE Surplus and Purina combined for a $35,000 match as part of the shelter's #GivingTuesday campaign. Every dollar donated through Dec. 3 was...
Trump-hating leftists are no friends of the constitutionLaw professor Pamela Karlan did more than cross the line in taking a cheap shot at President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, in her pro-impeachment testimony. In openly demonstrating her strong personal animus against Trump, she disqualified...
Editorial (12/6/19)It's a big weekend for festive fun in Southeast MissouriThe lights shine brightly in Southeast Missouri -- Christmas lights, that is. Following last weekend's parade in downtown Cape Girardeau, a 30-foot tree lighting on Broadway, and flip-the-switch events at the county park and Jackson, there's more...
Editorial (12/5/19)SEMO fall sports finish with distinctionThe Southeast Missouri State University football, volleyball and soccer teams had seasons for the books with each program winning the Ohio Valley Conference title. The football team, led by sixth-year head coach Tom Matukewicz, lost a first-round...
Column (12/3/19)Sex with students is not on my teaching resumeHow did I manage to avoid having sex with my students during a career that spanned nearly two decades? A facetious and rhetorical question, but with each passing week, its one that merits asking. Unfortunately, refraining from such inappropriate...
Column (12/3/19)Democrats between a rock and a hard placeIs it just me, or has it also occurred to you that Democrats, in this all-important year leading up to the 2020 election, rarely talk about policy issues? They are exclusively focused on removing President Donald Trump, and they only discuss policy...
Editorial (12/2/19)Historical society hosts holiday exhibitIf you love Christmas lights and other festive events, youll want to visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center before Christmas. The center, at 102 S. High St. in Jackson, is hosting a holiday-themed exhibit from the National Quilt Museum in...
Column (11/30/19)Jack Mehner talks life after plane crash"Good evening, Lord." Those were the words Jack Mehner spoke during his invocation at the Cape Chamber's annual dinner. It stuck with me, partly because you hear so few people begin prayer this way. But if you know Mehner and what he endured 13...
Editorial (11/29/19)Festive events kick off Christmas season in Cape Girardeau, JacksonThough you likely have plenty of Thanksgiving leftovers, the Christmas season is upon us and there will be several festivities that kick off this weekend. n The Jackson City Park "flip the switch" party will take place at 4:30 this afternoon with a...
Editorial (11/25/19)Celebrating Thanksgiving with stories of gratitudeWhos ready for some turkey and mashed potatoes? As many this week prepare Thanksgiving feasts or travel to see family and friends, its a good time to remember why we celebrate the fourth Thursday of November. What is commonly considered the first...
Editorial (11/22/19)EDITORIAL: Southeast football plays for conference title SaturdaySoutheast Missouri State University's football team is one win away from securing at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship title and the Redhawks second consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Series playoffs. The No....
Editorial (11/21/19)Council made wise decision on proposed TTF extensionIn 2020, voters in Cape Girardeau will be asked to continue the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax for another five years. Council members had briefly discussed extending the tax to seven years in an effort to include more projects under one vote,...
Editorial (11/18/19)Christmas music to kick off the season of cheerThere's no shortage of Christmas music in the coming weeks. Here are a few events scheduled at the River Campus: n The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra and University Choir and Choral Union will perform Poulenc's Gloria at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday....
Editorial (11/15/19)Salvation Army seeks volunteers, donationsAs family and friends gather in the coming weeks for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's important to remember those who need a helping hand. The Salvation Army will host its holiday lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Chartwells Catering...
LaCroix Church hits 7 million mark with meal-packing events
Clad in hairnets and plastic gloves, volunteers of all ages came out over the weekend to pack meals for destitute children in foreign lands. It was the annual Feed My Starving Children meal-packing event sponsored by LaCroix Church, which includes not only members of the church but from other churches and organizations, too.
Co-director Linda Watts told the Southeast Missourian that over the last 10 years, the LaCroix event, and other offshoot meal-packing events in the area, have packed more than 7 million meals.
What's special about these events is it's not a hard sell when recruiting helping hands.
"It's just something we do now for Christmas," Mark Clayton, a volunteer, told the newspaper. "We started doing it with our kids to show them how it's better to give than to receive, but now we come and do it with friends. It's something we enjoy."
LaCroix will collect an offering during its Christmas Eve services to pay for the meals. The church has been generous, and you can't help but be inspired by the good works.
Congratulations to LaCroix Church and all the volunteers who participated. It's truly emblematic that it is more blessed to give than to receive.
