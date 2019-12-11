LaCroix Church hits 7 million mark with meal-packing events

Editorial

Clad in hairnets and plastic gloves, volunteers of all ages came out over the weekend to pack meals for destitute children in foreign lands. It was the annual Feed My Starving Children meal-packing event sponsored by LaCroix Church, which includes not only members of the church but from other churches and organizations, too.

Co-director Linda Watts told the Southeast Missourian that over the last 10 years, the LaCroix event, and other offshoot meal-packing events in the area, have packed more than 7 million meals.

What's special about these events is it's not a hard sell when recruiting helping hands.

"It's just something we do now for Christmas," Mark Clayton, a volunteer, told the newspaper. "We started doing it with our kids to show them how it's better to give than to receive, but now we come and do it with friends. It's something we enjoy."

LaCroix will collect an offering during its Christmas Eve services to pay for the meals. The church has been generous, and you can't help but be inspired by the good works.

Congratulations to LaCroix Church and all the volunteers who participated. It's truly emblematic that it is more blessed to give than to receive.