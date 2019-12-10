Hearing Loss and Cognitive Decline

As we age, one of the most common health disorders experienced is hearing loss, affecting two-thirds of those over age 70. Few adults, however, are tested for hearing loss, and even fewer are treated. Hearing loss has been linked to subjective cognitive decline, which refers to changes in memory and thinking.

Hearing loss plays a role in maintaining mental sharpness. A study in 2015 identified three key barriers to staying mentally sharp:

1. Loss of important relationships  As hearing becomes more challenging, people with hearing loss often avoid activities that require interaction such as family outings, worship services and other social events.

2. Decreased cognitive ability  Untreated hearing loss accelerates cognitive decline in older adults by 30 to 40%. Hearing loss requires extra effort from the brain, which takes away resources from the part of the brain used for memory and decision-making.

3. Depression  Individuals with untreated hearing loss have reported higher instances of depression. Researchers believe depression is a natural consequence of social isolation.

Treating hearing loss can help remove the barriers to staying mentally sharp, boost optimism and increase confidence. Once hearing loss is treated, individuals are able to engage in life again. Treatment reduces the risk of cognitive decline, and using a hearing aid is likely to slow decline all together. Those who treat hearing loss are more apt to have close relationships and a strong social network.

As we age, hearing loss becomes very common and should be discussed with your doctor at your regular checkup. Common signs of hearing loss include difficulty hearing people on the phone or in noisy environments or needing to turn the TV volume up. If you notice your hearing declining, an office examination may reveal and easily-correctable problem such as wax buildup in the ear canal. If there is a more serious problem, an audiologist will be able to help you choose the correct treatment plan.

Dr. Sarah Hickey, Au. D., is an audiologist and owner of Audiology Associates.