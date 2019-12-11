Caruthersville woman missing since Monday, vehicle found in Arkansas

Photo submitted by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Michele L. Bell of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been missing since Monday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol missing persons list.

The advisory described the missing 36-year-old woman as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with green eyes, blonde hair and a light complexion. She is believed to be wearing a pink shirt and pink leggings.

Photo submitted by Missouri State Highway Patrol

The endangered person advisory issued Tuesday afternoon by the highway patrol stated the missing person incident occurred at 11:43 p.m. Sunday.

Caruthersville Police Department assistant chief Jerry Hudgens said officers were called to Bells residence earlier Sunday night.

Bell was last seen Monday in Pemiscot County north of Hayti, Missouri, according to Hudgens.

Photo submitted by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Hudgens said Bell was seen walking away from her vehicle after saying she saw snakes in the car, but then returned to the vehicle and continued driving south on Interstate 55.

The endangered person advisory stated Bell is suffering from mental illness and has been hallucinating.

Hudgens said family members found her vehicle unoccupied in Arkansas at about 7:15 p.m. Monday near the I-55 southbound exit 34 to Joiner, Arkansas.

Captain Preston Williams with the Mississippi County Sheriffs Department in Arkansas said several witnesses saw a woman matching Bells description standing by herself near the vehicle, which was left with an empty fuel tank and a dead battery.

Thats what were trying to confirm  whos seen her there? Hudgens said. Obviously, her car is there, but at this time, we are basically following up on everything here and hoping to coordinate with and get more information from the Arkansas lead agency so that we can gather all the facts and hopefully locate her.

The investigation is a joint effort between the Pemiscot County Sheriffs Department and the Caruthersville Police Department, with assistance from agencies in Arkansas, according to Hudgens.

Because the vehicle was found out of state, Hudgens said departments in Arkansas will be the lead agencies on the investigation in that area.

Hudgens encouraged members of the public to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at (573) 333-2121 or the Pemiscot County Sheriffs Office at (573) 333-4101 with any information regarding Bell.