Christmas Program at Guardian Angel School

-
Local News 12/11/19Caruthersville woman missing since Monday, vehicle found in ArkansasMichele L. Bell of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been missing since Monday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol missing persons list. The advisory described the missing 36-year-old woman as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 105...
-
Three flu-related deaths reported in MissouriTis the season for giving and receiving ... giving and receiving the flu bug, that is. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the number of influenza cases in Missouri since the start of flu season in late September...
-
Inspired by Aldridge: Dexter principal selected for Boston Marathon St. Jude team1After he was inspired by Cape Girardeau native Shannon Aldridge, a Dexter, Missouri, principal was selected to be on the 2020 St. Jude Heroes Boston Marathon team. Scott Kruse, principal of T.S. Hill Middle School, was selected for the 10-person...
-
SEMO's NABJ hosts inaugural Donning of the Kente ceremony to honor graduates5Two soon-to-be graduates and members of Southeast Missouri State Universitys chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists earned an important recognition Monday evening: They were the first Southeast students to be honored with the...
-
Audit: CID board members in Van Buren misused $300K of tax fundsSeveral former board members of a community improvement district (CID) in Van Buren, Missouri, spectacularly misused nearly $300,000 of tax funds to pay their private business debts and private business projects, according to a state audit report...
-
Semi-truck crash near Scott City kills New Madrid trucker, closes I-55 northbound lanesBoth northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed early Monday morning as emergency crews in Scott County worked on the scene of a fatal crash involving a semitractor-trailer driver from New Madrid, Missouri. The fatally injured driver was...
-
-
SEMO commencement Saturday for 702 candidatesSoutheast Missouri State Universitys fall commencement ceremonies are set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. A total of 702 students 581 undergraduates, 113 masters degree candidates and eight specialist...
-
Demonstration calls for justice in Madison Robinson murder case2Madison Robinson was only 15 years old when she was killed in a shooting in August in Cape Girardeau. Saturday, her family and friends marched in a demonstration in Arena Park, approximately 50 people chanting in unison: Justice for Maddie! Take...
-
Cape food pantries gear up for the holiday1The Christmas season presents a challenge to families and individuals already struggling with hunger. But, said Mary Seiler, director of the food pantry at Apolostilic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau, her organization and others like it can step...
-
-
Most read 12/9/19Betting on Cape Girardeau: New casino owner talks history, changes1Erwin Haitzmann was a university student in Linz, Austria, in the mid-1970s, and like many college students, he needed a job to help pay his expenses. Little did he know the job he would take would be the start of a career in the gaming industry and...
-
Immaculate Conception church announces capital campaign for new buildingWhile the Jackson Christmas Parade was in full-swing Sunday night, another procession one 170 years in the making was about to begin. Along with Bishop Edward Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and members of the Jackson Knights...
-
Local Feed My Starving Children event marks 10-year anniversaryAs volunteers prepared meals during a Feed My Starving Children event hosted by La Croix Church on Friday night at the Osage Centre, their spirits were buoyed not only by the thought of feeding the global hungry, but also by the knowledge the event...
-
-
-
-
Fatal crash closes lane of Interstate 55 in Scott CountyA vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer resulted in a reportedly fatal crash Monday morning on Interstate 55. The crash occurred in Scott County at about the 89 mile marker. More information will be added as it becomes available.
-
Vehicle overturned in three-car collision on Mount Auburn RoadMembers of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments responded to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in the intersection of Mount Auburn Road and William Street in Cape Girardeau. At least one person was transported from the scene of the...
-
-
Fatal crash on I-55 near Scott CityA 49-year-old semi-truck driver from New Madrid, Missouri, was involved in a fatal crash Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at about 5 a.m. near Interstate 55 mile marker 88.6 in Scott County. Both northbound lanes of I-55 were closed through the morning and...
-
Photos of the Year, Vol. 1 of 3A selection of favorite images from the past year, curated by staff photojournalist Tyler Graef. Be sure to check back next week for the next installment as photo editor Jacob Wiegand and staff photojournalist Ben Matthews share their top moments...
-
-
-
-
Marian Procession to Immaculate Conception Catholic ChurchImmaculate Conception Catholic Church members and Catholic clergymen walk in a Marian procession Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, to recognize the church's 170-year anniversary and mark the beginning of the church's capital campaign to build a new church...
-
Most read 12/7/19GUEST COLUMN: Remembering Pearl Harbor and a Cape Girardeau son 78 years later37:55 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941. A sleepy Hawaii had awakened to another beautiful Sunday morning. U.S. military personnel were going through their morning routines, with countless sailors, Marines, and Army personnel at attention, bugles sounding the daily...
-
Project fostering personal connections2A new, online project aims to foster connections and empathy in Cape Girardeau. Darren Burgfeld, self-styled "chief human," manages the project, called Humans of Cape. At its core, HOC is collecting stories, Burgfeld said. He oversees a small team...
-
-
-
Salvation Army hoping for increase in financial supportThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau aims to raise $341,000 during the annual Tree of Lights Campaign, but has so far raised only $77,332, according to a news release. "The money raised during our Tree of Lights Campaign is how we operate our...
-
Blessing box a boon for Cape residents who need a helping hand"Take what you need. Leave what you can." So says the door of a blue blessing box, newly installed near the Juvenile Office in Cape Girardeau. The office's location at 2137 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau is historically interesting, said chief juvenile...
-
The vote is in
-
Racist flyers found at Southeast6Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas sent a message to the university community Friday addressing racist flyers found on the school's main campus and River Campus earlier in the week. The flyers, purportedly from Church of...
-
Photo Gallery 12/7/19Justice for Madison Robinson demonstrationFriends and family of Madison Robinson, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in August, demonstrated in front of the Cape Girardeau city courthouse and police station Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, to call on the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting...
-
-
Photo Gallery 12/6/19Feed My Starving Children: La Croix Church celebrates 10 years of meal prepThis year marks the tenth year La Croix Church has hosted meal packing events for Feed My Starving Children, a program which distributes meals to impoverished communities around the world. Event co-director Linda Watts said the volunteers...
-
Most read 12/5/19Gaming Commission approves casino license transferThe Missouri Gaming Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved transfer of Isle Casino Cape Girardeaus gaming license from Eldorado Resorts of Reno, Nevada, to Century Casinos of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The license transfer clears the way for...
-
Most read 12/5/19If it quacks like a duck ... Jackson's Steinmeyer wins duck-calling world championshipTwo men stood on the stage. One would soon have his life forever changed. And first runner-up ... Trevor Shannahan. With those words, Michael Steinmeyer of Jackson had won this years Wings Over the Prairie Festival Worlds Championship Duck...
-
Most read 12/4/19Behavioral health hospital construction has begun1Construction is underway at the site of a new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, which, when it opens late next year, will offer the most extensive inpatient psychiatric services between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. Weve started...
-
Most read 12/3/19Civic, business leader Dennis Vinson dies at 632Dennis L. Vinson founder, president and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson and a member of numerous civic, philanthropic and not-for-profit boards including the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents died Sunday night...
-
Most read 12/3/19Narwhal to stay with Mac's Mission founder; could be trained as therapy dog3Adoption is no longer on the table for Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn Narwhal for short. Instead, Macs Mission founder Rochelle Steffen will house the beagle-mix puppy herself. I had no intention initially of keeping him, Steffen...
Christmas Program at Guardian Angel School
The beautiful sounds of Christmas melodies filled the gym of Guardian Angel School in Oran on Tuesday, December 3. The pre-k to 8th grade were all on stage to sing, play their instruments, and generally entertain everyone present during our annual Christmas Program. We had Mary (Elaina Hahn), Joseph (Liam LeGrand), a king (Dylan Levan), and a shepherd boy (Sadler Mattingly) from the 1st grade in the nativity scene. They were accompanied by sheep (kindergarten class), a choir of angels (pre-k, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, & 5th), and a band of angels and wise guys (6th, 7th, & 8th). The children performed 6 Christmas songs and provided all the music for the songs. The band of angels and wise guys, as well as some members of the angel choir, played bass guitar, guitars, keyboard, ukuleles, banjo, percussion and chimes. Our students are very talented with their musical instruments and improve every year so that they can perform more difficult pieces. The students also entertained everyone by acting out the lyrics as they sang songs like "Do You Hear What I Hear?' and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman". Their rendition of "Carol of the Bells" was beautiful with the combination of chimes, keyboard, and ukuleles. Mrs. Geri LeGrand, our music teacher, did a fantastic job teaching the children the songs in a very short amount of time. The program had to be scheduled early to avoid conflicts with the boys basketball tournament and other local school Christmas programs.
The hall was not only filled with lots of family, friends, teachers and staff, but also a few special guests. Bishop Edward Rice, Dr. Gene Aug (Superintendent of Catholic Schools), and Debra Owensby (the Administrative Assistant for the Catholic Schools) were all present for the program. They were in the area for a principal's meeting that was taking place the next day. Bishop Rice handed candy canes to all the students at the program's end and Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, Principal, presented the Bishop, Dr. Aug, and Owensby a spiritual bouquet card with prayers for them to be said by all the students.
Guardian Angel School wishes everyone a very Merry and Blessed Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.