Christmas Program at Guardian Angel School

The beautiful sounds of Christmas melodies filled the gym of Guardian Angel School in Oran on Tuesday, December 3. The pre-k to 8th grade were all on stage to sing, play their instruments, and generally entertain everyone present during our annual Christmas Program. We had Mary (Elaina Hahn), Joseph (Liam LeGrand), a king (Dylan Levan), and a shepherd boy (Sadler Mattingly) from the 1st grade in the nativity scene. They were accompanied by sheep (kindergarten class), a choir of angels (pre-k, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, & 5th), and a band of angels and wise guys (6th, 7th, & 8th). The children performed 6 Christmas songs and provided all the music for the songs. The band of angels and wise guys, as well as some members of the angel choir, played bass guitar, guitars, keyboard, ukuleles, banjo, percussion and chimes. Our students are very talented with their musical instruments and improve every year so that they can perform more difficult pieces. The students also entertained everyone by acting out the lyrics as they sang songs like "Do You Hear What I Hear?' and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman". Their rendition of "Carol of the Bells" was beautiful with the combination of chimes, keyboard, and ukuleles. Mrs. Geri LeGrand, our music teacher, did a fantastic job teaching the children the songs in a very short amount of time. The program had to be scheduled early to avoid conflicts with the boys basketball tournament and other local school Christmas programs.

The hall was not only filled with lots of family, friends, teachers and staff, but also a few special guests. Bishop Edward Rice, Dr. Gene Aug (Superintendent of Catholic Schools), and Debra Owensby (the Administrative Assistant for the Catholic Schools) were all present for the program. They were in the area for a principal's meeting that was taking place the next day. Bishop Rice handed candy canes to all the students at the program's end and Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, Principal, presented the Bishop, Dr. Aug, and Owensby a spiritual bouquet card with prayers for them to be said by all the students.

Guardian Angel School wishes everyone a very Merry and Blessed Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.