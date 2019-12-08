13th Annual Heartland Down Syndrome Association Christmas Party

-
SEMO commencement Saturday for 702 candidatesSoutheast Missouri State Universitys fall commencement ceremonies are set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. A total of 702 students 581 undergraduates, 113 masters degree candidates and eight specialist...
Demonstration calls for justice in Madison Robinson murder caseMadison Robinson was only 15 years old when she was killed in a shooting in August in Cape Girardeau. Saturday, her family and friends marched in a demonstration in Arena Park, approximately 50 people chanting in unison: Justice for Maddie! Take...
Cape food pantries gear up for the holiday1The Christmas season presents a challenge to families and individuals already struggling with hunger. But, said Mary Seiler, director of the food pantry at Apolostilic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau, her organization and others like it can step...
Immaculate Conception church announces capital campaign for new buildingWhile the Jackson Christmas Parade was in full-swing Sunday night, another procession one 170 years in the making was about to begin. Along with Bishop Edward Rice of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and members of the Jackson Knights...
Local Feed My Starving Children event marks 10-year anniversaryAs volunteers prepared meals during a Feed My Starving Children event hosted by La Croix Church on Friday night at the Osage Centre, their spirits were buoyed not only by the thought of feeding the global hungry, but also by the knowledge the event...
Photos of the Year, Vol. 1 of 3A selection of favorite images from the past year, curated by staff photojournalist Tyler Graef.
Marian Procession to Immaculate Conception Catholic ChurchImmaculate Conception Catholic Church members and Catholic clergymen walk in a Marian procession Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, to recognize the church's 170-year anniversary and mark the beginning of the church's capital campaign to build a new church...
GUEST COLUMN: Remembering Pearl Harbor and a Cape Girardeau son 78 years later37:55 a.m., Dec. 7, 1941. A sleepy Hawaii had awakened to another beautiful Sunday morning. U.S. military personnel were going through their morning routines, with countless sailors, Marines, and Army personnel at attention, bugles sounding the daily...
Project fostering personal connections2A new, online project aims to foster connections and empathy in Cape Girardeau. Darren Burgfeld, self-styled "chief human," manages the project, called Humans of Cape. At its core, HOC is collecting stories, Burgfeld said. He oversees a small team...
Salvation Army hoping for increase in financial supportThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau aims to raise $341,000 during the annual Tree of Lights Campaign, but has so far raised only $77,332, according to a news release. "The money raised during our Tree of Lights Campaign is how we operate our...
Blessing box a boon for Cape residents who need a helping hand"Take what you need. Leave what you can." So says the door of a blue blessing box, newly installed near the Juvenile Office in Cape Girardeau. The office's location at 2137 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau is historically interesting, said chief juvenile...
The vote is in
Racist flyers found at Southeast6Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas sent a message to the university community Friday addressing racist flyers found on the school's main campus and River Campus earlier in the week. The flyers, purportedly from Church of...
Photo Gallery 12/7/19Justice for Madison Robinson demonstrationFriends and family of Madison Robinson, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in August, demonstrated in front of the Cape Girardeau city courthouse and police station Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, to call on the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting...
Local principal hacked; tips for preventing cybersecurity incidentsAfter a local principals social media account was compromised this week, he sent out an email to school staff warning them not to open any Facebook messages from his account. Carroll Williams, principal of Cape Christian Community School in Cape...
Holiday performances heading to Southeast's River Campus this weekend, next weekSaturday kicks off two cornerstone holiday performance events at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus: the Percussion Ensembles Family Holiday Concert, and the Moscow Ballets Great Russian Nutcracker. ...
Wrongful-termination lawsuit settled with Stoddard County1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. A former deputy clerk has settled her wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Stoddard County for nearly $95,000. Ginger McCoy had sued Stoddard County Clerk Cecil Weeks individually and in his official capacity, as well as...
Photo Gallery 12/6/19Feed My Starving Children: La Croix Church celebrates 10 years of meal prepThis year marks the tenth year La Croix Church has hosted meal packing events for Feed My Starving Children, a program which distributes meals to impoverished communities around the world. Event co-director Linda Watts said the volunteers...
Gaming Commission approves casino license transferThe Missouri Gaming Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved transfer of Isle Casino Cape Girardeaus gaming license from Eldorado Resorts of Reno, Nevada, to Century Casinos of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The license transfer clears the way for...
'Justice march' to be held Saturday in memory of Madison RobinsonAfter charges against the former suspect in her murder investigation were dropped by prosecutors last month, family and friends of 15-year-old Madison Robinson now plan to march for justice Saturday in Cape Girardeau. The demonstration is scheduled...
If it quacks like a duck ... Jackson's Steinmeyer wins duck-calling world championshipTwo men stood on the stage. One would soon have his life forever changed. And first runner-up ... Trevor Shannahan. With those words, Michael Steinmeyer of Jackson had won this years Wings Over the Prairie Festival Worlds Championship Duck...
Benton craft fair celebrates 20 years this weekendOrganizers are busy setting up in Benton, Missouri, for this weekends 20th annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures craft fair. About 50 vendors will be set up in the St. Denis Parish Center on U.S. 61 in Benton, and include several familiar...
Behavioral health hospital construction has begun1Construction is underway at the site of a new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, which, when it opens late next year, will offer the most extensive inpatient psychiatric services between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. Weve started...
Civic, business leader Dennis Vinson dies at 632Dennis L. Vinson founder, president and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson and a member of numerous civic, philanthropic and not-for-profit boards including the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents died Sunday night...
Narwhal to stay with Mac's Mission founder; could be trained as therapy dog3Adoption is no longer on the table for Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn Narwhal for short. Instead, Macs Mission founder Rochelle Steffen will house the beagle-mix puppy herself. I had no intention initially of keeping him, Steffen...
Missouri man running around world to raise awareness of struggling veterans1As a U.S. Navy veteran, Dustin Johnson knows the struggles service members face on returning stateside. After a failed attempt on his own life earlier this year, Johnson of Benton, Missouri, decided to take positive action and work toward realizing...
3 dead, 2 injured in Bollinger County flash flooding2A swift-water rescue team responded to multiple incidents Saturday in Bollinger County, where flash floods swept two different vehicles off of roadways, leading to three deaths. The first incident occurred in the morning, when a vehicle traveling...
Business Notebook: Franciscan sister leaves hospital after 40 years; casino may change handsPlans are underway for a new development on the west side of Cape Girardeau near the intersection of Siemers Drive and Highway 74. Cape Girardeau real estate developer Mike Peters told me last week work could start "as early as March" on City Place...
13th Annual Heartland Down Syndrome Association Christmas Party
Heartland Down Syndrome Association hosted its 13th annual Christmas party on Saturday December 7. Nearly 120 children and adults attended. Guests were treated to a delicious lunch of barbecue and sides or pizza, chips, cookies, and a hot chocolate bar. Children were invited to make a keepsake Christmas tree ornament using their hand print and finger prints. Santa paid a visit, and distributed Christmas gifts to the children. Parents received gift cards and a Down syndrome awareness pin.
Heartland Down Syndrome Association was founded in 2006 and is a community group of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Saint Louis. HDSA hosts several fun family events as well as awareness and educational seminars each year. The local group is comprised entirely of volunteers, who themselves are parents of children with Down syndrome, and welcomes other parents to join these volunteer efforts to provide more events and activities in the coming year. Plans are already underway for some special events in 2020. Those interested can learn more about the organization by emailing heartland_cg@dsagsl.org or by checking out the group's Facebook page.
