13th Annual Heartland Down Syndrome Association Christmas Party

Heartland Down Syndrome Association hosted its 13th annual Christmas party on Saturday December 7. Nearly 120 children and adults attended. Guests were treated to a delicious lunch of barbecue and sides or pizza, chips, cookies, and a hot chocolate bar. Children were invited to make a keepsake Christmas tree ornament using their hand print and finger prints. Santa paid a visit, and distributed Christmas gifts to the children. Parents received gift cards and a Down syndrome awareness pin.

Heartland Down Syndrome Association was founded in 2006 and is a community group of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Saint Louis. HDSA hosts several fun family events as well as awareness and educational seminars each year. The local group is comprised entirely of volunteers, who themselves are parents of children with Down syndrome, and welcomes other parents to join these volunteer efforts to provide more events and activities in the coming year. Plans are already underway for some special events in 2020. Those interested can learn more about the organization by emailing heartland_cg@dsagsl.org or by checking out the group's Facebook page.