Cancer gala continues tradition of raising funds with style

Editorial

This community has no shortage of opportunities to do good while also having a good time.

Last month, the American Cancer Society held its annual gala, which raised more than $90,000 to assist patients and fund research.

Held at Rusted Route Farms, 275 folks donned their best formal attire for a night of philanthropy and fun. The photos are stunning. If you havent viewed them, be sure to check out the gallery.

The ACS gala is one of three cancer galas held locally, with the other two organized through the SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis foundations. Each plays an important role in supporting those facing challenging health situations or funding research.

Cancer touches everyone, whether directly as a patient or through a family member or friend. The physical aspects of fighting the disease are bad enough, but its also emotionally draining. Its encouraging to see the outpouring of support through galas and other fundraisers.

Congratulations to all the organizers on a successful gala.