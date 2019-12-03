*Menu
United Way of Southeast Missouri receives funds from Banterra Bank for 2019-2020 Campaign

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Raechel Reinitz
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Banterra Bank employees presenting United Way of Southeast Missouri with a check for 2019-2020 Campaign.

Banterra Bank employees presented United Way of Southeast Missouri with $839 check for 2019-2020 Campaign. This amount can provide three children with dental care through the Oral Health Coalition. Thank you for your support!

