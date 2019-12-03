*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

United Way of Southeast Missouri receives funds from Alliance Bank for 2019-2020 Campaign

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Raechel Reinitz
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Employees of Alliance Bank Cape Girardeau location

Alliance Bank employees presented a $4,136 check to United Way of Southeast Missouris 2019-2020 Campaign. This amount can provide 10 or more families with funds to assist paying for therapies, safety devices and therapeutic devices through the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) GAPS program. Thank you for your support!

Employees of Alliance Bank Jackson location

Comments