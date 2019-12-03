*Menu
First Call for Help receives American Family Insurance Grant

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Raechel Reinitz
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Pictured left to right: American Family Insurance Representative Laurel Adkisson, First Call for Help Director Denise Wimp, United Way of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton

American Family Insurance Representative, Laurel Adkisson, presented First Call for Help with a $2,500 grant. First Call for Help was selected from 10,000 applicants and intends to apply the grant toward updating their website and database, which not only help those in need, but provides resource information to many of our partners and other service organizations.

