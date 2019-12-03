*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Jackson First Presbyterian Church

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Benda Randolph
Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Cape and Jackson residents may be so lucky as to receive a candy cane with an invitation to attend First Presbyterian Churchs Christmas Eve service. Congregation members received their candy cane challenge to anonymously distribute candy canes throughout the community during the month of December. Recipients may find them randomly placed on their windshields, door steps or just anywhere. First Presbyterian just wants everyone to enjoy this season of giving and receiving!

Comments