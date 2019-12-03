Prayer 12-3-19

More to explore
Missouri man running around world to raise awareness of struggling veteransAs a U.S. Navy veteran, Dustin Johnson knows the struggles service members face on returning stateside. After a failed attempt on his own life earlier this year, Johnson of Benton, Missouri, decided to take positive action and work toward realizing...
Civic, business leader Dennis Vinson dies at 63Dennis L. Vinson founder, president and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson and a member of numerous civic, philanthropic and not-for-profit boards including the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents died Sunday night...
Football game postpones Jackson Christmas paradeThere are only two things that could keep the Jackson Christmas Parade from happening on schedule Saturday night bad weather and a Missouri Class 5 championship football game. Weather wont be an issue. As of Monday afternoon, Jacksons forecast...
Narwhal to stay with Mac's Mission founder; could be trained as therapy dog1Adoption is no longer on the table for Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn Narwhal for short. Instead, Macs Mission founder Rochelle Steffen will house the beagle-mix puppy herself. I had no intention initially of keeping him, Steffen...
Cape City Council approves TTF sales tax for April ballot, rezoning requestAn ordinance was unanimously approved by Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday night to include the question of renewing a one-half of 1% sales tax for the citys transportation improvements on the April 7 ballot. The Transportation Trust Fund...
Report: Jackson bridges need to be replaced, repaired1Jackson needs to replace at least one of its bridges in the next five years, another by 2029, and initiate a regular maintenance program for the rest of them, according to a report being presented tonight to the Jackson Board of Aldermen. The...
3 dead, 2 injured in Bollinger County flash flooding2A swift-water rescue team responded to multiple incidents Saturday in Bollinger County, where flash floods swept two different vehicles off of roadways, leading to three deaths. The first incident occurred in the morning, when a vehicle traveling...
Rural Routes: Dad and the art of motorcycle maintenance: Family uses motorbikes to stay closeThe day before Thanksgiving was crisp and cloudless. In other words, it was perfect weather for racing motorbikes across the hills between Jackson and Oak Ridge. So thats what Joe Strauser and his kids, 12-year-old Matthew and 10-year-old Sophie,...
Small Business Saturday brings out shoppers, dealsThe holiday shopping seasons unofficial kickoff, Small Business Saturday, saw locally-owned businesses welcome shoppers in from a rainy November morning. Bob Schooley, owner of The Ground-A-Bout coffee shop at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson,...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/2/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/18/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Trident Rescue of Estero, Florida, in the amount of $21,600,...
Photo Gallery 12/1/1928th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of LightsOld Town Cape hosted the 28th annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cape Girardeau with "Christmas Lights and Winter Nights" as this year's theme. Following the parade, judges announced winners in the following categories: The Mattress...
Thankful People 'Spreading hope coast to coast:' Bob Blackwell planning to live out a dying wishBob Blackwell is a dying man, but he'll be the first to tell you he's not dead yet. A seven-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, Blackwell, 49, plans to make the most of the time he has left, although he's not sure how long that may be. After selling...
Two dead after severe weather in Bollinger CountyHeavy rain contributed to two water rescues and two resulting fatalities Saturday in Bollinger County. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at Bollinger County Road 356, a vehicle went into the water Saturday...
Child bicyclist injured after being struck by carSIKESTON -- A child was injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycle Tuesday in Sikeston. At 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to South Main Street and Kathleen Streets in reference...
FIRST LEGO League 'City Shaper' Challenge winners announcedWinning teams at the Nov. 23 competition are: Project Award n Tech Titans of Cape Girardeau n SEMO Kidbots of Cape Girardeau and Jackson Robot Design Award n Cryptic Coders of Cape Girardeau n Savage Bots of Jackson Robot Performance Award n Spare...
Thanksgiving tradition
Roundabout project to interrupt water service in JacksonConstruction work for the new roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will force a water interruption Monday. The project includes relocating all utilities currently installed under the existing...
Developers drop downtown TIF project for now: 'Timing is just not right'A proposed Cape Girardeau downtown redevelopment project, which involved tax-increment financing (TIF), has been dropped for now. The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a measure to dissolve a special fund for the project so any future...
Medical marijuana patient permit applications outpace estimatesDemand for medical marijuana usage permits in Missouri is outpacing initial estimates for the number of permit applications state officials expected. As of Monday, the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) had approved 21,739 medical...
FIRST LEGO League 'City Shaper' Challenge winners announcedArea students recently got a taste of the fun side of STEM. On Nov. 23, Southeast Missouri State University hosted a FIRST LEGO League, or FLL, robotics competition, themed "City Shaper," for 15 teams of students in fourth through eighth grades....
Area Elks Lodges seeking deer hidesCape Girardeau Elks are once again collecting deer hides for the nationwide Veterans Leather Program, and encourage hunters to donate hides to be tanned and sewn into wheelchair gloves for veterans. The Cape Girardeau Elks have participated in the...
Missouri Dry Dock & Repair sells dry docks to Ohio companyMissouri Dry Dock & Repair Co. is no longer in the dry dock business. "We determined it was not profitable for us to continue to own and operate our floating assets," explained Missouri Dry Dock president Robert W. "Rob" Erlbacher II. Those assets...
Photo Gallery 11/29/19Inaugural Old Town Cape Christmas Tree LightingIt rained, but local residents turned out anyway to sing Christmas carols and see Santa Claus light the enormous Christmas tree in the courtyard of the Vasterling Suites during the inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by Old Town Cape...
Most read 11/27/19Cape County prosecutors dismiss murder charges in fatal shooting of teenager; move frustrates victim's family9Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old girl on the front porch of her home in August because of what they say is a lack of witness cooperation. The decision has sparked...
Missouri attorney general: Almost 100 boxes of rape-kit evidence in Cape County remain untestedCape Girardeau County law enforcement agencies and other entities have almost 100 boxes of evidence from sexual-assault examinations that have never been tested, the Missouri Attorney Generals Office has found. The untested rape kits include 49...
Thankful People A rose from concrete: Cape Girardeau life coach Julian Watkins talks resilience, thankfulness5Low points, loved ones and a strong ability to communicate these are some of the things for which Julian Watkins is most thankful. Watkins, a 33-year-old Cairo, Illinois, native, has practiced law at multiple levels, before coaching basketball,...
Narwhal's extra 'tail' explained: Parasitic twin1When Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn burst onto the animal rescue scene earlier this month, one question loomed above all others: Why did the golden retriever puppy have a tail growing out of his forehead? Reporting by The New York Times...
Meant for more than Popeyes chicken, Jordan sneakers8I'm a little late to the Popeyes debacle. Only recently did I hear about fights breaking out over -- that's right! -- a chicken sandwich. I'm all about good food, but really? So the backstory, I hear, is that Popeyes created a sandwich that's...
Most read 11/23/19TG Missouri facility set for expansion in PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- TG Missouri, one of Southeast Missouri's largest employers, will be expanding in the near future, according to a news release from TG's parent company, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. The company, headquartered in Kiyosu, Japan, has...