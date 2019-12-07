A Look Back

*Menu
By Sharon Sanders
Saturday, December 7, 2019

Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 1955 Some of the 22 baskets distributed to needy families at Christmas by the local Elks Lodge are shown in the picture, together with those making the distribution, from the left are: Carl Wright, L.E. Thornton, Hollie Roberts, Walter Balcom. The baskets had a value of $500.