Delicious Reading: Tase of Home Favorite Chicken Pot Pie

Stock image.

Thats a pie crust promise. Easily made. Easily broken.  Mary Poppins

Because Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way, perhaps making pie crust is easy for her, but for most of us, it is an extra step we dont always have the time to take.

I recently ordered pie dough from a colleague of mine down the hall. Her kids are part of the Tilsit 4-H, and they were having a fundraiser: eight balls of pie dough for six dollars. What a deal!

I wanted to put it to good use right away, and knowing I would still have plenty leftover for holiday pies, I decided we should have chicken pot pie for dinner. Usually, I use the Impossibly Easy Chicken Pot Pie recipe on the Bisquick box, but since my pie dough was already made, more time could be spent on the filling. This recipe from the popular magazine and website Taste of Home was perfect. It will give you a great way to use up leftover turkey or chicken from holiday celebrations and provide two meals  or one large one.

Ingredients:

 2 cups peeled potatoes, diced

 1-3/4 cups sliced carrots

 1 cup butter, cubed

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

 2/3 cup chopped onion

 1 cup all-purpose flour

 1-3/4 teaspoons salt

 1 teaspoon dried thyme

 3/4 teaspoon pepper

 3 cups chicken broth

 1-1/2 cups whole milk

 4 cups cooked chicken, cubed

 1 cup frozen peas

 1 cup frozen corn

 4 sheets refrigerated pie crust

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place potatoes and carrots in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp and tender. Drain.

In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Stir in flour and seasonings until blended. Gradually stir in broth and milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chicken, peas, corn and potato mixture; remove from heat.

Unroll a pie crust into each of two 9-inch pie plates; trim even with rims. Add chicken mixture. Unroll remaining crusts; place over the filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in tops.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting.

Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked pies. To use, remove from freezer 30 minutes before baking (do not thaw). Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place pies on baking sheets; cover edges loosely with foil. Bake 30 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350 degrees; bake 70 to 80 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees.