What is your favorite holiday tradition?

Most read 6/21/20New governors report highlights Covid risk in Southeast Missouri9Covid-19 cases continue to steadily increase in the area with more young people testing positive for the disease. According to Cape Girardeau County officials, at least five confirmed local cases have been connected with the Lake of the Ozarks...
Mo. military facilities named after heroes4Missouri's two largest military installations are unlikely to be among those targeted for a name change, as both are named for American heroes. In the wake of recent racial unrest across the country, some have called for the renaming of military...
Lemonade stand gets police endorsement4A cool glass of lemonade is just the ticket on a summer afternoon, and the Cape Girardeau police department had a hand in helping one lemonade stand get going. Behind Ruler Foods grocery store in Cape Girardeau, there's a small stand -- The Best...
Scott County memorial drone broken for monthsThe Scott County sheriff's department is out of the aerial search and surveillance business for the time being. Department personnel sent off for repair a broken high-definition drone, purchased with funds raised by family and friends to honor a...
Patriarchs and a pandemic: Summer season restores sense of normalcy for Father's DayAs the COVID-19 pandemic imposed unprecedented complications to the already-difficult job of parenting, mothers and fathers reinvented their home lives in previously-unimagined ways this year. Fathers of high school seniors found ways to celebrate...
Food Truck Rally in Jackson to start WednesdayA food truck rally is heading to the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railroad depot, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting June 24, according to a social media post. The depot, at 252 E. Jackson Boulevard, will feature several vendors,...
Jackson eatery gets outdoor makeoverRodney Barnes, owner of Stooges in Jackson, said he thought the retaining wall around his restaurant parking lot looked "plain." No longer. In the last two weeks, six separate mural panels have been painted on the wall. "I did one of the Beatles...
Juneteenth events draw crowds in Cape GirardeauJuneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought news of the end of slavery to Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and Friday, three events in Cape Girardeau brought people together for fun, food, music...
Counter petition opposes removal of Ivers Square Confederate monumentA petition opposing the removal of the Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square has been circulating on the Internet since Tuesday. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the petition, written by Erin, a Cape Girardeau County resident...
Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases reported in region Friday1More than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Friday. Perry County reported 13 new cases; a total of 103 positive cases, 67 recoveries and zero deaths. Union County in Illinois also experienced a spike in cases Friday, with...
SEMO Regents meet Monday, expecting painful cutsSoutheast Missouri State University's board of regents, faced with the prospect of steep state budget cuts due to high unemployment and a pandemic-stifled economy, will consider a fiscal 2021 budget Monday. On June 1, Gov. Mike Parson announced $34...
Commission moves meetings to old courthouseThe Cape Girardeau County Commission is temporarily moving its meetings across the street, from the county's administrative building in Jackson to the county's former courthouse, beginning with its next meeting at 9 a.m. Monday. Commission meetings...
Cape nursing homes begin allowing limited visits2After three months of virtual lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes and senior living communities in Missouri are gradually reopening their doors and in some cases their windows to visitors. As Missouri entered Phase 2 of its...
Candidates tout accomplishments, plans before SEMO Pachyderm Club9Before a crowd of 30 people at the SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday evening, Republican candidates for Missouri Senate District 27 took turns touting their backgrounds and accomplishments ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election. Holly Rehder, 50, of...
Cape police seek to minimize potential violence with jiujitsu, de-escalation techniques1While the Cape Girardeau Police Department regularly takes proactive measures to provide officers with self-defense and safe-detention training, the local police force has made such training even more readily available in recent weeks. Following...
Southeast Missouri perhaps most at-risk for new coronavirus spread2New data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) seem to show the 15-county Southeast Missouri region (Region E) may be more at risk than the rest of the state for a new spread of the novel coronavirus. However, the...
Two coronavirus deaths reported Thursday in Southern IllinoisUnion County in Illinois reported two deaths connected to COVID-19 on Thursday, with no new cases reported (168 cases, 92 recoveries). Two new cases were reported in Scott County, bringing the countys total of positive cases to 147 (99 recoveries,...
Kent Library at Southeast offering curbside pickupKent Library at Southeast Missouri State University is offering curbside pickup for students to access library resources. According to the universitys website, students may fill out an online form to request books or DVDs, and will reserve a time...
Cape County greenhouse growing legal marijuana2Some of Missouris first legal marijuana will be grown in Cape Girardeau County as part of the states medical marijuana program. Archimedes Medical Holdings LLC, which holds a marijuana cultivation license to grow cannabis at JoAnns Greenhouse in...
City breaks ground on Common Pleas project1A ceremonial groundbreaking marked the official beginning of a rehaul and new construction at Cape Girardeaus Common Pleas Courthouse and its annex, originally built as a Carnegie Library that formerly served as the citys public library. The two...
Celebrate Juneteenth this FridayNot one, not two, but three Juneteenth celebrations are set for Friday in Cape Girardeau. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended, and they were...
Eleven new coronavirus cases reported in region Wednesday6Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Southeast Missouri. Scott County Health Department reported five new cases Wednesday. The county reports a total of 145 cases (99 recoveries, 11 deaths). Cape Girardeau County reported three new...
Cape Schnucks unaffected by company's second closing since the pandemicSt. Louis-based Schnucks Markets said its Cape Girardeau store, opened in 1976, is unaffected by the 81-year old companys decision announced this week to close its only outlet in Iowa. The Bettendorf, Iowa, store, which opened in 2005, will close...
Local News 6/17/20Differing thoughts on Confederate marker in Cape, agreement on Juneteenth13The nearly 90-year old Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau, the subject of a recent petition effort, should be removed, said the president of Cape Girardeaus NAACP. Any statue reminding people of...
Local News 6/17/20Jackson playgrounds reopen as coronavirus restrictions easeAfter begin closed more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the swings, slides and climbing areas in Jacksons park playgrounds are open once again. Weve been raring to go for some time now, said Jackson parks and recreation director...
Most read 6/17/20All parties located safely after reported abduction in Cape Girardeau7All involved parties were located safely and released Tuesday morning after an abduction was reported at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said a father and daughter were playing at the park, and the father had to...
Most read 6/16/20Cape city council hears public comments regarding race, Confederate monuments, crosswalks13For more than an hour Monday night, members of Cape Girardeau City Council heard input from residents and discussed issues of racial discrimination, local Confederate monuments and the crosswalks on Broadway. Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder was...
Most read 6/15/20Three arrested in Sikeston shooting that killed 2, injured 73SIKESTON, Mo. Three Sikeston men face murder charges for their alleged involvement in a June 7 shooting that killed two Charleston, Missouri, women and injured seven others. Deantrell Damon Beard, 21; Antonio Marcus Johnson Jr., 20; and Tyshonne...
Most read 6/13/20Cape County reports four new coronavirus cases5Cape Girardeau County reported four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county total to 136 cases, with 92 recoveries and three deaths. Of those Cape County cases, 107 are confirmed and 29 are probable. There are 56 reported in the city of...
Most read 6/13/2016 new coronavirus cases reported in region9Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the virus were reported in surrounding Missouri counties Friday. The fatality was in Stoddard County, making eight deaths in the county attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The...
What is your favorite holiday tradition?
Dale Spell
Dale Spale has been making candy buckeyes at Christmas for 15 to 20 years. He is known in his family as the keeper of the buckeye recipe.
I tell my grandkids they have to be certified before [they can make them by themselves], they have to help me at least one time making them. Weve got nine grandkids, and from time to time, they help. Its Parkay margarine and one small jar of peanut butter and a one-pound box of powdered sugar. You mix that together, and then you form balls. Weve got a little ball scoop that we use for that. And its dipped in chocolate. You have to freeze them for an hour or so, so theyre solid enough and dont fall apart when they go in the chocolate. Mine has a little paraffin in it because that makes it harden faster, and its time consuming because you have to stick a toothpick in each one of them and leave the upper part of it open like a buckeye. I use semi-sweet chocolate chips, melt them and put about one-third of a stick of paraffin in it and when it gets melting good, its just a dipping situation. And then when they get to that, you chill them again and then when you take them out, you close up that little hole from the toothpick with the back of a spoon. And overall, it goes good when you have two or three people working at it. Our church used to have a bazaar previous to Christmas and I used to make about 500 of them. I make probably a couple hundred of them now, for friends and family. My familys got to have them.
Mary Spell
We had four daughters and we lost one we have three now and we have nine grandchildren and four great-grands, so theres a lot of traditions, but mostly its just getting together and sharing the holidays. Church plays a big part of it. We always have the Christmas programs at church.
Patti Beard
Back then [when I was growing up], we all had real Christmas trees because there were no artificial. So our Christmas tree was not up; we didnt see it until Christmas morning. We would go to church we were in the Christmas Eve programs and when we got home, Mom and Dad told us we had to get to bed right away because Santa was coming, and I guess after we went to bed, poor Mom and Dad got up that whole tree. I was the oldest, and so one year, I got to help. I got to sneak back downstairs and help but not tell my brother and sisters. Christmas morning when we came down the stairs, it was just like in a Christmas movie: there was the tree. But first came that Christmas Eve program so we all knew this holiday was not about the tree and the presents, but it was about Jesus being born.
Pat Boyd
My mother had a ladies brunch just for us gals when she quit having Christmas. So she had us, and there was usually six or eight of us. So when she died, I took it over, and I have two daughters-in-law, my sister comes she has two daughters and then she also has a daughter-in-law. A couple of the granddaughters come, too. Every year I make favors, and this year Im making cross-stitch patterns with each persons initial on it. I always make mine first. I love to stitch. And then I put them in a frame. I can make one a morning while Im having my coffee. And then I use that in place of place cards. So that is our tradition.