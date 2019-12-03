Becoming Santa and Mrs. Claus
Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian
Local couple rises to the role
No, Donnie LeGrand didnt push Santa Claus off a roof.
That might be one avenue of becoming Santa according to the movie The Santa Clause, but it didnt happen that way for Donnie and his wife, Mrs. Claus, who goes by Gera throughout the rest of the year.
But one thing is sure: Donnie says you dont choose Santa. Santa chooses you.
For Donnie who resides in Benton, Missouri, when hes not at the North Pole it started with growing his beard for deer season during No Shave November in 2015. At the request of his sons girlfriend who wanted him to keep it until after her high school basketball team went to the state championship, he didnt shave it in December, either. People started commenting about it, and he decided to keep it. On a whim in November 2016, he bought a Santa suit and says the rest blossomed from there. The next year, they were asked by the Knights of Columbus if they could listen to childrens Christmas requests at a local Breakfast with Santa. The LeGrands said yes, and became Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Ben Matthews - Southeast Missourian
It really is fun, says Donnie, who describes himself as a reserved person. Thats the biggest thing. Because I never dreamed that we would be doing this.
This year, the LeGrands have a dozen or so events at which they will be Santa and Mrs. Claus. They also do a few home visits to children each year. They keep in their special Santa and Mrs. Claus bag all of the lists and presents children bring them. One of their favorite presents? A pretty rock a little girl found that she told her mom she was going to give to Santa when she saw him the next day.
Ben Matthews - Southeast Missourian
The LeGrands have many anecdotes like that, stories the couple treasures. For example: when visiting their nieces second grade classroom, one student during the group photo whispered in Santas ear that all she wanted for Christmas was glasses so she could see. Afterward, Santa talked with the teachers, and they were able to get her the correct prescription.
That made it all worthwhile, Donnie says. Just to see their little eyes; theyre so excited. Thats pretty cool.
The LeGrands also walked into a grocery store once while dressed in their Santa and Mrs. Claus garb, and the employees came over to get their photo with them. And because he keeps his beard year-round, when the LeGrands are in restaurants, children often wave to them or come up to talk with them throughout the year. Donnie keeps coins in his pocket that say I caught you being good to give to children when they come over to say hi. He says he tells the children, You never know. Youve got to be good all the time; Santas everywhere.
They believe, and theyre just so in awe, Gera says.
When its not Christmas Eve, you might just catch Santa and Mrs. Claus driving around town in their truck; Donnie says the reindeer have to stay at the North Pole throughout the rest of the year to eat and exercise in preparation for their big night. And what can you find Mr. and Mrs. Claus doing throughout the rest of the year?
Were just regular people, Gera says. Were just regular, working people.
Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com
To style his beard, Donnie says he washes and towel dries it. When he is getting ready to see children officially as Santa, he curls it with a curling iron and uses hair spray to keep it in place. He uses wax to style his handlebar mustache. He has real leather boots with a brass and leather belt that he wears, and he brings with him his magic key that only works on Christmas Eve to show to children. Gera dons a red and green checked dress, apron, bonnet, shawl, boots and red glasses for events. It usually takes them approximately an hour to get ready.
They say the trend in childrens wish lists the past few years has included electronics and pets. And if youre wondering which types of cookies to leave out for Santa this year, he says his favorite is chocolate chip. Mrs. Claus likes snickerdoodles.
The two have both always loved Christmas; they put up an 11- to 13-foot tree in their home each year.
For me, it goes back to just the reason for the season, that thats whenever God came down and joined us here on earth, Gera says. But growing up where I did in a simple little community, just the home traditions of Christmas and putting up the real tree [mean a lot to me].
So, if one is aspiring to the position of Santa Claus, how do you get the gig?
For any kids wondering, it might just start with growing a beard.
Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian
