Age Spots: The Holiday Hangover

A co-worker and I were discussing how much we enjoy the end-of-year festivities and how the holiday season can be a time of great joy, spending time with family, eating food that we dont often allow ourselves to indulge in, buying presents and enjoying the kind mood people find themselves in. Everything from Thanksgiving all the way through New Years, really whats not to love? She then confessed she gets sad after the New Year when everyone and everything goes back to normal. We dubbed it the holiday hangover, but to our surprise, it is a real thing.

Lets face it: we probably all overindulged during the holidays; we eat food we normally would not  but who can resist all those pies, cookies and cheese balls? The choices are plentiful, and food and snacks are everywhere. Diets can take a hit, and so can our waistline. Luckily, we do not eat like that all year round, and we have New Years resolutions to prove it. Getting back to a normal diet can almost be a let down after the fun, festive eating of the past weeks, but it is important to return to a more balanced diet and exercise routine. It will make you feel better overall.

Our schedules can also be vastly different during the holidays. I take a few weeks off almost every year to visit with family and friends and make sure I get everything done on my to-do list. This freedom from a normal work or school routine can be relaxing and fun, but returning to a more structured schedule can leave us feeling disappointed and stressed. Getting back to a normal sleep routine is hard but necessary. I know the kids do better with a more structured bedtime, and so do I. After the holidays, it is important to get enough sleep and time for ourselves. Getting time to just relax is important; our bodies and minds need time to recuperate.

Picking the perfect present is fun; getting the credit card bill after the gifting high has worn off is not. Overspending is a hazard that can be worked on before it happens. Set a budget, and stick to it. Write out each person you plan to buy for and how much money you plan to spend. Seeing it on paper can make it more real, and the earlier you do this, the longer you have to find sales! If you cannot do a paper and pen budget, there are apps that help keep you in line. You can continue using the budget throughout the year.

One thing my coworker said she misses the most after New Years is how people are not as friendly. This is an easy one to fix. Be nice. Be nice always. Hold that door open for the person behind you. Smile at the cashier. Let the car out in front of you. Be nice; it costs you nothing to smile and be kind, but it could make a world of difference for someone else!

