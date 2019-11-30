Head start on holiday deals tempers Black Friday frenzy
NEW YORK -- Black Friday enthusiasts woke up before dawn and traveled cross-state to their favorite malls in search of hot deals, kicking off a shortened shopping season that intensified the scramble between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
But the ever-growing popularity of online shopping and holiday discounts that started weeks earlier dampened the frenzy. This year, more people got a head start on gift-hunting, lured by deals from retailers trying to compensate for the shorter season.
The shopping season is the shortest since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the last Thursday in November -- the latest possible date it could be.
Shoppers up since the wee hours slept in chairs at Nashville's Opry Mills mall, known for its outlet stores. Outside, deal-seekers were still fighting for parking spots by midmorning.
Haley Wright left Alabama at 4 a.m. to arrive at the Tennessee mall by 7 a.m. She makes the annual trip because she says the stores offer better deals and a more fun environment than the shops back home.
"I let my husband do the online shopping; I do Black Friday," she said.
The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, baked the shorter season into its forecast, but it says the real drivers will be the job market. It forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2%, an increase from the disappointing 2.1% growth in the November and December 2018 period that came well short of the group's prediction.
NRF expects online and catalog sales, which are included in the total, to increase between 11% and 14% for the holiday period.
Last year's holiday sales were hurt by turmoil over the White House trade policy with China and a delay of nearly a month in data collection because of a government shutdown.
Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at market research firm NPD Group Inc., says he doesn't believe a shorter season will affect overall sales, but early discounts will likely diminish Black Friday's impact. In terms of the busiest day of the year, it will be a toss-up between Black Friday and the last Saturday before Christmas.
"We still have the same amount of money to spend regardless of whether the season is longer or shorter," he said.
More than half of consumers started their holiday shopping early this year, and nearly a quarter of purchases have already been made, according to the annual survey released by the NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Kara Lopez and Jeremy Samora arrived at Denver's Cherry Creek Shopping Center as soon as it opened Friday to snag deals on candles and lotions at Bath & Body Works.
A half-hour later, they sat with their purchases sharing a thermos of hot chocolate, a tradition Lopez started years ago when she had to wait in line for the store to open and the first shoppers inside got gifts like stuffed animals. It's more relaxed these days, but Lopez likes it that way.
"I like the mall but not when it's full of people," she said.
Adobe Analytics predicts a loss of $1 billion in online revenue from a shortened season. Still, it expects online sales will reach $143.7 billion, up 14.1% from last year's holiday season.
Adobe Analytics said Thanksgiving Day set records for online shopping. Consumers spent $4.2 billion on Thanksgiving, a 14.5% increase from the holiday a year ago. Black Friday was on track to hit $7.4 billion.
As online sales surged, some retailers including Costco.com and H&M grappled with brief outages, according to technology company Catchpoint.
Target reported Friday that 1 million more customers used its app to shop Black Friday deals compared with last year. The discounter said customers bought big ticket items like TVs, Apple iPads and Apple Watches.
Walmart worked to ease long lines with technology allowing shoppers to check out with sales associates in the aisles. The retail giant said its most popular deals included TVs, Apple AirPods and "Frozen" toys.
In Europe, though, Black Friday drew a backlash from activists, politicians and even consumers who criticized the U.S. shopping phenomenon as capitalism run amok. Climate demonstrators blocked a shopping mall near Paris and gathered in front of Amazon's headquarters. Workers at Amazon in Germany went on strike for better pay. Some French lawmakers called for banning Black Friday altogether.
In the U.S., attention Friday turned to malls, which are fighting for traffic as online shopping grows.
At Mall of America, the country's largest shopping mall, crowds were expected to exceed the 240,000 count on Black Friday from a year ago, said Jill Renslow, senior vice president at the Bloomington, Minnesota-based mall.
Maria Mainville, a spokesman at Taubman Centers, which operates a little over 20 malls in the U.S., says that its centers reported strong customer traffic since earlier this week. That's different from last year when Black Friday and Thanksgiving drew the majority of the crowds for the period.
At some malls, some shoppers were surprised at the relatively thin crowds.
Two Bath & Body Works saleswomen wearing reindeer antler headbands shouted about promotions at a trickle of shoppers walking through Newport Centre in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"It looks empty for Black Friday," said Latoya Robinson, a student who lives in New York and planned to stop by Forever 21 and Macy's to shop for herself.
In Kansas, Kassi Adams and her husband drove 50 miles to Town East Mall in Wichita, even though the couple were nearly done with their holiday shopping. They were surprised to see how few people were there and even boasted about getting a choice parking spot.
"There is really not much of a crowd to fight," she said.
Comments
-
Report: Jackson bridges need to be replaced, repairedJackson needs to replace at least one of its bridges in the next five years, another by 2029, and initiate a regular maintenance program for the rest of them, according to a report being presented tonight to the Jackson Board of Aldermen. The...
-
3 dead, 2 injured in Bollinger County flash floodingA swift-water rescue team responded to multiple incidents Saturday in Bollinger County, where flash floods swept two different vehicles off of roadways, leading to three deaths. The first incident occurred in the morning, when a vehicle traveling...
-
Rural Routes: Dad and the art of motorcycle maintenance: Family uses motorbikes to stay closeThe day before Thanksgiving was crisp and cloudless. In other words, it was perfect weather for racing motorbikes across the hills between Jackson and Oak Ridge. So thats what Joe Strauser and his kids, 12-year-old Matthew and 10-year-old Sophie,...
-
Small Business Saturday brings out shoppers, dealsThe holiday shopping seasons unofficial kickoff, Small Business Saturday, saw locally-owned businesses welcome shoppers in from a rainy November morning. Bob Schooley, owner of The Ground-A-Bout coffee shop at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson,...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/2/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/18/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion accepting the proposal of Trident Rescue of Estero, Florida, in the amount of $21,600,...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 12/1/1928th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of LightsOld Town Cape hosted the 28th annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cape Girardeau with "Christmas Lights and Winter Nights" as this year's theme. Following the parade, judges announced winners in the following categories: The Mattress...
-
Thankful People 'Spreading hope coast to coast:' Bob Blackwell planning to live out a dying wishBob Blackwell is a dying man, but he'll be the first to tell you he's not dead yet. A seven-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, Blackwell, 49, plans to make the most of the time he has left, although he's not sure how long that may be. After selling...
-
-
Two dead after severe weather in Bollinger CountyHeavy rain contributed to two water rescues and two resulting fatalities Saturday in Bollinger County. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at Bollinger County Road 356, a vehicle went into the water Saturday...
-
-
Child bicyclist injured after being struck by carSIKESTON -- A child was injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycle Tuesday in Sikeston. At 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to South Main Street and Kathleen Streets in reference...
-
FIRST LEGO League 'City Shaper' Challenge winners announcedWinning teams at the Nov. 23 competition are: Project Award n Tech Titans of Cape Girardeau n SEMO Kidbots of Cape Girardeau and Jackson Robot Design Award n Cryptic Coders of Cape Girardeau n Savage Bots of Jackson Robot Performance Award n Spare...
-
Thanksgiving tradition
-
Roundabout project to interrupt water service in JacksonConstruction work for the new roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will force a water interruption Monday. The project includes relocating all utilities currently installed under the existing...
-
Developers drop downtown TIF project for now: 'Timing is just not right'A proposed Cape Girardeau downtown redevelopment project, which involved tax-increment financing (TIF), has been dropped for now. The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a measure to dissolve a special fund for the project so any future...
-
Medical marijuana patient permit applications outpace estimatesDemand for medical marijuana usage permits in Missouri is outpacing initial estimates for the number of permit applications state officials expected. As of Monday, the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) had approved 21,739 medical...
-
FIRST LEGO League 'City Shaper' Challenge winners announcedArea students recently got a taste of the fun side of STEM. On Nov. 23, Southeast Missouri State University hosted a FIRST LEGO League, or FLL, robotics competition, themed "City Shaper," for 15 teams of students in fourth through eighth grades....
-
Area Elks Lodges seeking deer hidesCape Girardeau Elks are once again collecting deer hides for the nationwide Veterans Leather Program, and encourage hunters to donate hides to be tanned and sewn into wheelchair gloves for veterans. The Cape Girardeau Elks have participated in the...
-
Missouri Dry Dock & Repair sells dry docks to Ohio companyMissouri Dry Dock & Repair Co. is no longer in the dry dock business. "We determined it was not profitable for us to continue to own and operate our floating assets," explained Missouri Dry Dock president Robert W. "Rob" Erlbacher II. Those assets...
-
State laws hamper Cape municipal court enforcement1State laws have hampered the ability of Cape Girardeau city government to enforce municipal laws, city officials said. Measures enacted by state lawmakers in the past four years limit collection of fines and bar municipal court judges from jailing...
-
Photo Gallery 11/29/19Inaugural Old Town Cape Christmas Tree LightingIt rained, but local residents turned out anyway to sing Christmas carols and see Santa Claus light the enormous Christmas tree in the courtyard of the Vasterling Suites during the inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by Old Town Cape...
-
Local News 11/28/19Thankful People: 'God never fails:' Keegan Meyn finds new identity in his faith1Everything Keegan Meyn touched seemed to turn to dust before his eyes. With a commitment on the horizon to play baseball at a "prestigious" Division 1 college, a loving, supportive family and an "awesome girlfriend," Meyn had it all ...
-
Thanksgiving meal at Jefferson School offers opportunity to show leadership skills1Student volunteers took on leadership roles in the cafeteria of Jefferson Elementary as 100 fourth-grade students and family members shared in a Thanksgiving meal made possible by Red Letter Communications. Instead of purchasing a gift for their...
-
Hosting NCAA playoff game benefits school, community, officials say1Southeast Missouri State Universitys postseason playoff football game in Cape Girardeau this weekend is expected to generate significantly more revenue and valuable national exposure than it will cost the university to host it, according to school...
-
Thankful People 'He's gonna owe me big': Matthew McKee receives bone-marrow donation from twin sister Allee1In late October, laughter permeated The Olson Family Garden at St. Louis Childrens Hospital as Matthew McKee got the chance to do something abnormal: run and play outside. The 11-year-old Trinity Lutheran student was diagnosed in August with...
-
Cape County prosecutors dismiss murder charges in fatal shooting of teenager; move frustrates victim's family9Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old girl on the front porch of her home in August because of what they say is a lack of witness cooperation. The decision has sparked...
-
Missouri attorney general: Almost 100 boxes of rape-kit evidence in Cape County remain untestedCape Girardeau County law enforcement agencies and other entities have almost 100 boxes of evidence from sexual-assault examinations that have never been tested, the Missouri Attorney Generals Office has found. The untested rape kits include 49...
-
Thankful People A rose from concrete: Cape Girardeau life coach Julian Watkins talks resilience, thankfulness5Low points, loved ones and a strong ability to communicate these are some of the things for which Julian Watkins is most thankful. Watkins, a 33-year-old Cairo, Illinois, native, has practiced law at multiple levels, before coaching basketball,...
-
Narwhal's extra 'tail' explained: Parasitic twin1When Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn burst onto the animal rescue scene earlier this month, one question loomed above all others: Why did the golden retriever puppy have a tail growing out of his forehead? Reporting by The New York Times...
-
Meant for more than Popeyes chicken, Jordan sneakers8I'm a little late to the Popeyes debacle. Only recently did I hear about fights breaking out over -- that's right! -- a chicken sandwich. I'm all about good food, but really? So the backstory, I hear, is that Popeyes created a sandwich that's...
-
-
Most read 11/23/19TG Missouri facility set for expansion in PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- TG Missouri, one of Southeast Missouri's largest employers, will be expanding in the near future, according to a news release from TG's parent company, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. The company, headquartered in Kiyosu, Japan, has...
-
Most read 11/23/19Jackson church to open new campus on 'prophesied ground'6Inside Connection Point Church's new location in Jackson there is a sense you're standing on holy ground. In 2007, as the church planned to expand, then-pastor Luther Rhodes and the church's elders considered 10 acres of land near what is now the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.