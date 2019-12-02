Remembering John F. Kennedy

Letter to the Editor

John F. Kennedy, often referred to by the initials JFK and Jack, was an American politician who served as the 35th president of the United States from January 1961 until his assassination in November 1963. Kennedy served at the height of the Cold War, and the majority of his work as president dealt with managing relations with the Soviet Union and Cuba.

Let us not seek the Democrat answer or the Republican answer. Let us seek the right answer. Let us not place blame on the past but be responsible for the present and our future, Kennedy said.

He was assassinated 56 years ago and was assassinated for saying such ideology. No president has had the courage to say such things to unite the American people since.

RICK SCAGGS, Jackson