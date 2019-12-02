Historical society hosts holiday exhibit

Editorial

If you love Christmas lights and other festive events, youll want to visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center before Christmas.

The center, at 102 S. High St. in Jackson, is hosting a holiday-themed exhibit from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky.

The collection of quilts is said to be award-winning, and admission to the center is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The history center is one of the hidden gems in the county. Special thanks to those behind the history center for providing opportunities for visitors to enjoy special exhibits like the one on display this month.