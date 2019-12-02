Historical society hosts holiday exhibit

More to explore
Column (11/30/19)Jack Mehner talks life after plane crash"Good evening, Lord." Those were the words Jack Mehner spoke during his invocation at the Cape Chamber's annual dinner. It stuck with me, partly because you hear so few people begin prayer this way. But if you know Mehner and what he endured 13...
Editorial (11/29/19)Festive events kick off Christmas season in Cape Girardeau, JacksonThough you likely have plenty of Thanksgiving leftovers, the Christmas season is upon us and there will be several festivities that kick off this weekend. n The Jackson City Park "flip the switch" party will take place at 4:30 this afternoon with a...
With Drury Award, Gary Rust shows that hard work and kindness matterI'm proud to call Gary Rust my father. No one is a stranger to him. He celebrates all people, but especially those who apply themselves to improve the world around them. He is loyal, hard working, playful, generous, insatiably curious, loving and...
Chuck Drury's comments about Gary RustWe are pleased tonight to join with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and all of you to recognize the very first recipient of the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award. This award builds upon the powerful example of entrepreneurship...
GUEST COLUMN: The balanced history of our Thanksgiving celebrationChristians love Thanksgiving because it is a pure and simple giving of thanks for what God has blessed us with in this life. Thanksgiving is thanks toward God, not toward man. That may explain, in part, why it is minimized in our culture. It is also...
MARK BLISS: Mark My Words: Some final thoughtsIt's hard to say goodbye. After 32 years spanning four decades, I am retiring the day before Thanksgiving. It's a fitting time. I am truly thankful for the opportunities I have had as a reporter at the Southeast Missourian. I began working at the...
Column (11/26/19)Earl Norman: Real joy comes from helping peopleIt was a special night in Cape Girardeau on Thursday as the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recognized award winners in small business of the year, chamber ambassador, the Rush H. Limbaugh lifetime achievement award and a new Drury Family...
Column (11/26/19)Meant for more than Popeyes chicken, Jordan sneakersI'm a little late to the Popeyes debacle. Only recently did I hear about fights breaking out over -- that's right! -- a chicken sandwich. I'm all about good food, but really? So the backstory, I hear, is that Popeyes created a sandwich that's...
Editorial (11/25/19)Celebrating Thanksgiving with stories of gratitudeWhos ready for some turkey and mashed potatoes? As many this week prepare Thanksgiving feasts or travel to see family and friends, its a good time to remember why we celebrate the fourth Thursday of November. What is commonly considered the first...
Column (11/23/19)Jackson church to open new campus on 'prophesied ground'Inside Connection Point Church's new location in Jackson there is a sense you're standing on holy ground. In 2007, as the church planned to expand, then-pastor Luther Rhodes and the church's elders considered 10 acres of land near what is now the...
Column (11/23/19)Leftist bullying in today's cultureChick-fil-A's disappointing decision to discontinue donations to "controversial" Christian charities is emblematic of the power of political correctness and the bullying left that drives it. If the previously stalwart Chick-fil-A folds, who is left...
Editorial (11/22/19)EDITORIAL: Southeast football plays for conference title SaturdaySoutheast Missouri State University's football team is one win away from securing at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship title and the Redhawks second consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Series playoffs. The No....
Editorial (11/21/19)Council made wise decision on proposed TTF extensionIn 2020, voters in Cape Girardeau will be asked to continue the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax for another five years. Council members had briefly discussed extending the tax to seven years in an effort to include more projects under one vote,...
Editorial (11/18/19)Christmas music to kick off the season of cheerThere's no shortage of Christmas music in the coming weeks. Here are a few events scheduled at the River Campus: n The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra and University Choir and Choral Union will perform Poulenc's Gloria at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday....
Editorial (11/15/19)Salvation Army seeks volunteers, donationsAs family and friends gather in the coming weeks for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's important to remember those who need a helping hand. The Salvation Army will host its holiday lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Chartwells Catering...
Editorial (11/14/19)Food bank gets answer to prayer with truck donationThe Southeast Missouri Food Banks prayers were answered recently, albeit in a somewhat unexpected way. First Presbyterian Church, through one its members, donated a refrigerator truck to the organization, which does important work with mobile food...
Editorial (11/8/19)Enjoy freedom? Thank a veteran.It's easy to take our freedoms for granted. In many countries things like going to church and voting in free elections are not a given. On Monday we will observe Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day to observe the end of World War I -- the...
Editorial (11/7/19)Zonta to recognize women of achievementThe women of Zonta are an impressive bunch. They regularly meet and engage in philanthropic causes for the betterment of our community and women around the world. The organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon is a joyous celebration of...
Editorial (11/4/19)Loy has been steady presence for Cape airportA longtime fixture at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will retire at the end of this year. Bruce Loy has been the manager of the airport for 22 years, navigating the operation and its partners through many changes. In his tenure, the airport...
