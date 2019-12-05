SHOP LOCAL: Cycling and fitness gift ideas for all ages

For more than 40 years, Eric Gooden and the staff and Cape Bicycle and Fitness have worked with Santa on the perfect gift for the cycling and fitness enthusiast on your list  with bikes and trikes for children and adults of all ages.

Cape Bicycle and Fitness also features a full line of quality cardio and strength equipment from True Fitness, Octane Fitness and Schwinn. With bikes from Giant, Specialized, Cannondale, Catrike and Fit-BMX, they have the models, colors and sizes to meet your needs.

The store will feature special buys on bikes for young and not-so-young riders now through Christmas, along with a special price on the Schwinn Airdyne AD7 Pro.

Whether your looking for the first bike for your little one or looking to finish your fitness room with an new elliptical or treadmill, Cape Bicycle and Fitness has the expertise and experience to guide you to that successful purchase. The store is located on William Street just across from Applebees in Cape Girardeau.