Chuck Drury's comments about Gary Rust
We are pleased tonight to join with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and all of you to recognize the very first recipient of the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award.
This award builds upon the powerful example of entrepreneurship expressed by three hometown sons of Cape Girardeau, the founders of Drury Hotels: my father, Charles, and his brothers, Bob and Jim.
By financing the award and its Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to the region's hometown heroes who have built their foundations for success as members of this community and generated opportunities for others to contribute and thrive.
There are four criteria for this award: The recipient must be from the Cape Girardeau area, studied here, or achieved entrepreneurial success in the region. He or she must be recognized as an entrepreneur by others -- having started at least one venture that is very successful regionally, if not nationally or internationally. The individual must be at mid-career or older, and the recognition may be awarded posthumously. Finally, the recipient must be of high character, well-respected and worthy of the award.
Tonight, it is my honor to announce the first recipient of the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award. He is a gentleman whose life has paralleled and intersected with my father and uncles. They competed against each other in baseball as youths and at one point, also competed in business. We have enjoyed a front-row seat on his accomplishments and he has had a front-row seat on ours.
This hard-working and generous individual has fervently cheered on the success of others in notable ways: investing heavily in this community; encouraging and helping other entrepreneurs; building a successful and influential business; and
developing a team of exceptional employees.
He is a man of passion, humor, honor and integrity, whose name we are proud to have associated with this award: Gary Rust, founder and chairman of Rust Communications.
Gary began his career in his family's local furniture business after graduating from Washington University. Then in 1967, he took the risk of leaving the family business to embark upon a new enterprise. Short on money but long on ambition, he and his wife, Wendy, bought the Weekly Bulletin newspaper in Cape Girardeau County. It had fewer than 1,500 subscribers and its competition was the local daily.
But Gary had a unique understanding of local retail marketing needs. He also had imagination. His first visionary step was converting the paid weekly newspaper to free distribution, and delivering it to every home in the city.
He was a fierce competitor -- and that was key. His fledgling enterprises competed against mighty conglomerates that did everything they could to defeat him. But Gary had a bigger dream, and he had the confidence to pursue it -- along with a group of talented employees that eventually included his children.
His one small newspaper turned into three, then four. The international owners of the Southeast Missourian tried their best to lure him into joining them as publisher. When he declined, they sold him that flagship newspaper in 1986.
Rust Communications grew over the next three decades to 50 newspapers in eight states with readership of more than a million people each week. Gary Rust's mission to serve was his driving force -- and 1,500 employees joined in achieving his goals.
This inspiring entrepreneur took extraordinary business risks, time and again, leveraging all that he owned to pursue growth and make a greater impact. And while there were more than a few setbacks along the way, the combined strength of faith, family and a core group of employees led to incredible and lasting success.
Under his leadership, the Rust newspapers became known for community commitment and high quality journalism in winning thousands of awards.
The Southeast Missourian won the Suburban Newspapers of America Newspaper of the Year Award and placed in the top four nationally as Local Media Association Newspaper of the Year three times in the past 13 years. Gary Rust was inducted into the Missouri Hall of Fame and the Missouri Press Hall of Fame, among many other awards and honors.
Today, Cape Girardeau-based Rust Communications owns and operates 44 newspapers and more than 100 web sites and specialty publications in nine states. It also owns a minority position in 17 radio stations in Missouri and Illinois.
The family enterprise includes a digital agency specializing in web site development, social media marketing and other digital services.
Gary Rust and the company he founded have come a long way -- from an audience of fewer than 1,500 people in 1967 to engaging now with more than 10 million people each year across all platforms. What an impact!
One of Gary Rust's peers once advised, "Never fall in love with a community. Keep buying and selling, and move into bigger cities. This way you maximize the opportunity."
Gary Rust did the opposite. He fell in love with his towns and with his employees. He reinvested in them and the business grew. His reward has been a wife, family and group of friends he cherishes beyond all measure.
Gary Rust exemplifies the kind of entrepreneur this award is meant to honor. It is a great privilege to recognize this humble, hard-working leader as the inaugural recipient of this award. We thank you, Gary, for taking risks to create great job opportunities for others by reinvesting profits in growth -- and by working hands-on for so many years to make this community a better place to live.
Please help me welcome Gary Rust to the podium. (See Gary Rust's comments nearby.)
Chuck Drury is president and CEO of Drury Hotels.
- With Drury Award, Gary Rust shows that hard work and kindness matter (11/27/19)
- Earl Norman: Real joy comes from helping people (11/26/19)
- Tribute to a local journalist, whos shared his life with our community (11/20/19)
- Museum is unique part of local history; Special event celebrates it and all area veterans (11/13/19)
- Obama was right to speak against 'woke' culture (11/6/19)
- Rain stops parade; but cheerleaders, band and sports teams undaunted (10/31/19)
- Text about friend's death brings raw memories, inspiration (10/23/19)
Comments
-
With Drury Award, Gary Rust shows that hard work and kindness matterI'm proud to call Gary Rust my father. No one is a stranger to him. He celebrates all people, but especially those who apply themselves to improve the world around them. He is loyal, hard working, playful, generous, insatiably curious, loving and...
-
GUEST COLUMN: The balanced history of our Thanksgiving celebrationChristians love Thanksgiving because it is a pure and simple giving of thanks for what God has blessed us with in this life. Thanksgiving is thanks toward God, not toward man. That may explain, in part, why it is minimized in our culture. It is also...
-
MARK BLISS: Mark My Words: Some final thoughtsIt's hard to say goodbye. After 32 years spanning four decades, I am retiring the day before Thanksgiving. It's a fitting time. I am truly thankful for the opportunities I have had as a reporter at the Southeast Missourian. I began working at the...
-
Column (11/26/19)Earl Norman: Real joy comes from helping peopleIt was a special night in Cape Girardeau on Thursday as the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recognized award winners in small business of the year, chamber ambassador, the Rush H. Limbaugh lifetime achievement award and a new Drury Family...
-
Column (11/26/19)Meant for more than Popeyes chicken, Jordan sneakersI'm a little late to the Popeyes debacle. Only recently did I hear about fights breaking out over -- that's right! -- a chicken sandwich. I'm all about good food, but really? So the backstory, I hear, is that Popeyes created a sandwich that's...
-
Editorial (11/25/19)Celebrating Thanksgiving with stories of gratitudeWhos ready for some turkey and mashed potatoes? As many this week prepare Thanksgiving feasts or travel to see family and friends, its a good time to remember why we celebrate the fourth Thursday of November. What is commonly considered the first...
-
Jackson church to open new campus on 'prophesied ground'Inside Connection Point Church's new location in Jackson there is a sense you're standing on holy ground. In 2007, as the church planned to expand, then-pastor Luther Rhodes and the church's elders considered 10 acres of land near what is now the...
-
Leftist bullying in today's cultureChick-fil-A's disappointing decision to discontinue donations to "controversial" Christian charities is emblematic of the power of political correctness and the bullying left that drives it. If the previously stalwart Chick-fil-A folds, who is left...
-
'Coup' concerns suddenly don't seem so far-fetchedFor most of the last three years, Donald Trump's critics have scoffed at supposed "conspiracy theories" that claimed a "deep state" of bureaucrats were aborting the Trump presidency. We have been told the word "coup" is hyperbole that reveals the...
-
Editorial (11/22/19)EDITORIAL: Southeast football plays for conference title SaturdaySoutheast Missouri State University's football team is one win away from securing at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship title and the Redhawks second consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Series playoffs. The No....
-
Editorial (11/21/19)Council made wise decision on proposed TTF extensionIn 2020, voters in Cape Girardeau will be asked to continue the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax for another five years. Council members had briefly discussed extending the tax to seven years in an effort to include more projects under one vote,...
-
-
-
Column (11/20/19)Tribute to a local journalist, whos shared his life with our communityOne of the attributes that sets a great newspaper apart from lesser ones is a news staff that understands and is part of the community. Since 1979, Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss has been part of the community -- getting married, raising a...
-
-
Editorial (11/18/19)Christmas music to kick off the season of cheerThere's no shortage of Christmas music in the coming weeks. Here are a few events scheduled at the River Campus: n The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra and University Choir and Choral Union will perform Poulenc's Gloria at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday....
-
-
Editorial (11/15/19)Salvation Army seeks volunteers, donationsAs family and friends gather in the coming weeks for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's important to remember those who need a helping hand. The Salvation Army will host its holiday lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Chartwells Catering...
-
-
Editorial (11/14/19)Food bank gets answer to prayer with truck donationThe Southeast Missouri Food Banks prayers were answered recently, albeit in a somewhat unexpected way. First Presbyterian Church, through one its members, donated a refrigerator truck to the organization, which does important work with mobile food...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (11/8/19)Enjoy freedom? Thank a veteran.It's easy to take our freedoms for granted. In many countries things like going to church and voting in free elections are not a given. On Monday we will observe Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day to observe the end of World War I -- the...
-
Editorial (11/7/19)Zonta to recognize women of achievementThe women of Zonta are an impressive bunch. They regularly meet and engage in philanthropic causes for the betterment of our community and women around the world. The organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon is a joyous celebration of...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/4/19)Loy has been steady presence for Cape airportA longtime fixture at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will retire at the end of this year. Bruce Loy has been the manager of the airport for 22 years, navigating the operation and its partners through many changes. In his tenure, the airport...
-
-
Editorial (11/1/19)Basketball analyst Adrian Branch to give inspirational messageFormer NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch has been in Cape Girardeau this week. The NBA Champion gave talks for several local schools and other organizations, and Branch will speak at 8 a.m. Saturday at La Croix Church. The...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.