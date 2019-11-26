Prayer 11-26-19

More to explore
Missouri attorney general: Almost 100 boxes of rape-kit evidence in Cape County remain untestedCape Girardeau County law enforcement agencies and other entities have almost 100 boxes of evidence from sexual-assault examinations that have never been tested, the Missouri Attorney Generals Office has found. The untested rape kits include 49...
Thankful People A rose from concrete: Cape Girardeau life coach Julian Watkins talks resilience, thankfulnessLow points, loved ones and a strong ability to communicate these are some of the things for which Julian Watkins is most thankful. Watkins, a 33-year-old Cairo, Illinois, native, has practiced law at multiple levels, before coaching basketball,...
Narwhal's extra 'tail' explained: Parasitic twin1When Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn burst onto the animal rescue scene earlier this month, one question loomed above all others: Why did the golden retriever puppy have a tail growing out of his forehead? Reporting by The New York Times...
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of LightsParking along several streets in Cape Girardeau will be restricted Sunday in the hours leading up to and during the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights that evening. The Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced starting at noon Sunday, parking...
Trash, recycling pickup rescheduled due to ThanksgivingThe Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. Residential trash and recycling collections normally scheduled for those days will take place Wednesday. Residents are asked to have their...
Vehicle fire at apartment complex near Southeast Missouri State campus1Cape Girardeau fire captain Lucas Simmons, left center, empties excess water from hose lines after extinguishing a vehicle fire in a parking lot between two buildings at Collegewood Apartments on Monday in Cape Girardeau. ...
Thankful People 'The hero of this house': Puppies for Parole dog helps couple liveIn October 2016, a 1-year-old neglected puppy showed up at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri with mange. The German shepherd/Siberian husky mix was missing fur, carrying fleas and her skin was scabbing over in places. She also lacked social...
Rural Routes: Man tells of decadeslong passion for 'lighting up Chaffee'CHAFFEE, Mo. Adam Rister began assembling Christmas light displays when he was about 8; now roughly two-and-a-half decades later, its a passion. The 33-year-old Chaffee, Missouri, man could be found Thursday afternoon crafting this years...
Volunteers pack 10,000 meals destined for HaitiAs a craft fair commandeered The Bridge Churchs usual home at the Osage Centre, the nondenominational church moved its Sunday ministry to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex for a Kids Against Hunger food-packing event. The Bridge Church co-pastors...
American Cancer Society Gala by the numbersThe American Cancer Societys 2019 gala raised more than $90,000, ACS local stock partner Erin Ressler said. Sold out at 275 attendees, the gala was held Nov. 16 at Rusted Route Farms in Cape Girardeau, Ressler said. Last year, the event raised...
Thankful People A story of survival: Vivian White finds happiness after a costly illness2Justin White sat cross-legged on the floor of his mother's home in Patterson, Missouri. As he tinkered with the nuts and bolts of an electric wheelchair, his mother, Vivian, told the story of her survival after a sudden illness claimed her legs and...
TG Missouri facility set for expansion in PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- TG Missouri, one of Southeast Missouri's largest employers, will be expanding in the near future, according to a news release from TG's parent company, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. The company, headquartered in Kiyosu, Japan, has...
Most read 11/23/19Jackson church to open new campus on 'prophesied ground'5Inside Connection Point Church's new location in Jackson there is a sense you're standing on holy ground. In 2007, as the church planned to expand, then-pastor Luther Rhodes and the church's elders considered 10 acres of land near what is now the...
For Jefferson community, expo offers job resourcesPeople in poverty don't always have the resources to find secure employment, and helping build that social capital is the big push behind the Career & Resource Expo, happening Monday at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau. Principal Leigh...
Judge sets life term in Gibbs caseJONESBORO, Ill. -- A judge resentenced convicted murderer Mark Gibbs to life in prison Friday for killing his parents after Gibbs told the court he was "sorry for what I have done." Gibbs, 45, told Judge Jeff Farris, "My parents did not deserve to...
Cape officials eye ways to streamline city operations3Faced with flat sales tax revenue, Cape Girardeau city staff are studying ways to make city government more efficient, including possible privatization of some city services. Possible privatization of some airport services and the wastewater...
SEMO's Kent Library receives upgrades to internet connectivityA network rewiring project to improve internet connectivity at Southeast Missouri State Universitys Kent Library began in November and will cost about $3.5 million, according to Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of information technology....
Norman, Rust among others honored by Cape Chamber15Cape Girardeau businessmen Earl Norman and Gary Rust were among the honorees at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces 2019 Annual Dinner on Thursday night. A capacity crowd of 850 chamber members and guests attended the event at the Drury...
Southeast's Baptist Student Center celebrates 80 years with banquetFor 80 years, the Baptist Student Center on Southeast Missouri State Universitys campus in Cape Girardeau has aimed to reach out to the community through education and fellowship. Tonight, it will celebrate that legacy with an event at The...
Voters voting on 'I Voted' stickersThe Cape Girardeau County Clerks office is asking the public to help select the design for the countys new I Voted stickers. Online voting is underway through a link on the clerks website through which voters are being asked to choose from...
Most read 11/21/19Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston hit by cyberattack1Thousands of patient files of the Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, Missouri, may have been compromised in a cyberattack in September, according to Saint Francis Healthcare System, which acquired the Sikeston medical practice earlier this...
Most read 11/21/19Curly's Kitchen taking reservations for fifth free Thanksgiving mealDespite selling his restaurant of 17 years in June 2018, former Stooges owner Ron Cook continues his Jackson tradition of providing free meals on Thanksgiving. Now the owner of Curlys Kitchen, Cook and his a crew of family and friends will begin...
Most read 11/20/19Tribute to a local journalist, whos shared his life with our community8One of the attributes that sets a great newspaper apart from lesser ones is a news staff that understands and is part of the community. Since 1979, Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss has been part of the community -- getting married, raising a...
Most read 11/20/19Grain bin fire at Midwest Grain and Barge, second this month2For the second time in two weeks, local fire departments responded to 179 Rushing Road for a working fire in a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. The fire was first dispatched at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to Scott City fire chief...
Most read 11/19/19Human remains from 800 block of Jefferson in Cape positively identifiedAfter weeks of testing, human remains found last month in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau have been identified as Jimmie Lee Lindell, a 37-year-old man from Charleston, Missouri, according to a Monday news release from the police department. In the...
Most read 11/19/19Cape council tables proposed parking ban on Normal, calls for further study8Cars crowd the curbs along Normal Avenue on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. If some students have their way, those cars would be gone. A group of students, members of a campus leadership association, on Monday urged the Cape...