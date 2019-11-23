U.S. officials: Don't eat romaine grown in Salinas, California
NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials Friday told people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, because of another food poisoning outbreak.
The warning comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about tainted romaine.
The officials urged people not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn't say where it was grown. They also urged supermarkets and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they're sure it's grown elsewhere.
Officials say the warning applies to all types of romaine from the Salinas region, include whole heads, hearts of romaine and pre-cut salad mixes that have romaine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 40 people in more than a dozen states. The agency said its inquiry led investigators to farms in Salinas and they were looking for the contamination source.
Romaine has been tied to repeated food poisoning outbreaks, including the one right before Thanksgiving last year. It's not clear exactly why romaine keeps sickening people, but food safety experts note the difficulty of eliminating risk for produce grown in open fields and eaten raw.
"It's very, very disturbing. Very frustrating all around," said Trevor Suslow of the Produce Marketing Association.
Comments
-
Thankful People 'The hero of this house': Puppies for Parole dog helps couple liveIn October 2016, a 1-year-old neglected puppy showed up at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri with mange. The German shepherd/Siberian husky mix was missing fur, carrying fleas and her skin was scabbing over in places. She also lacked social...
-
Rural Routes: Man tells of decadeslong passion for 'lighting up Chaffee'CHAFFEE, Mo. Adam Rister began assembling Christmas light displays when he was about 8; now roughly two-and-a-half decades later, its a passion. The 33-year-old Chaffee, Missouri, man could be found Thursday afternoon crafting this years...
-
-
Volunteers pack 10,000 meals destined for HaitiAs a craft fair commandeered The Bridge Churchs usual home at the Osage Centre, the nondenominational church moved its Sunday ministry to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex for a Kids Against Hunger food-packing event. The Bridge Church co-pastors...
-
American Cancer Society Gala by the numbersThe American Cancer Societys 2019 gala raised more than $90,000, ACS local stock partner Erin Ressler said. Sold out at 275 attendees, the gala was held Nov. 16 at Rusted Route Farms in Cape Girardeau, Ressler said. Last year, the event raised...
-
-
-
Thankful People A story of survival: Vivian White finds happiness after a costly illness2Justin White sat cross-legged on the floor of his mother's home in Patterson, Missouri. As he tinkered with the nuts and bolts of an electric wheelchair, his mother, Vivian, told the story of her survival after a sudden illness claimed her legs and...
-
-
TG Missouri facility set for expansion in PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- TG Missouri, one of Southeast Missouri's largest employers, will be expanding in the near future, according to a news release from TG's parent company, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. The company, headquartered in Kiyosu, Japan, has...
-
Most read 11/23/19Jackson church to open new campus on 'prophesied ground'5Inside Connection Point Church's new location in Jackson there is a sense you're standing on holy ground. In 2007, as the church planned to expand, then-pastor Luther Rhodes and the church's elders considered 10 acres of land near what is now the...
-
For Jefferson community, expo offers job resourcesPeople in poverty don't always have the resources to find secure employment, and helping build that social capital is the big push behind the Career & Resource Expo, happening Monday at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau. Principal Leigh...
-
Judge sets life term in Gibbs caseJONESBORO, Ill. -- A judge resentenced convicted murderer Mark Gibbs to life in prison Friday for killing his parents after Gibbs told the court he was "sorry for what I have done." Gibbs, 45, told Judge Jeff Farris, "My parents did not deserve to...
-
Cape officials eye ways to streamline city operations3Faced with flat sales tax revenue, Cape Girardeau city staff are studying ways to make city government more efficient, including possible privatization of some city services. Possible privatization of some airport services and the wastewater...
-
-
-
SEMO's Kent Library receives upgrades to internet connectivityA network rewiring project to improve internet connectivity at Southeast Missouri State Universitys Kent Library began in November and will cost about $3.5 million, according to Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of information technology....
-
Norman, Rust among others honored by Cape Chamber15Cape Girardeau businessmen Earl Norman and Gary Rust were among the honorees at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces 2019 Annual Dinner on Thursday night. A capacity crowd of 850 chamber members and guests attended the event at the Drury...
-
Southeast's Baptist Student Center celebrates 80 years with banquetFor 80 years, the Baptist Student Center on Southeast Missouri State Universitys campus in Cape Girardeau has aimed to reach out to the community through education and fellowship. Tonight, it will celebrate that legacy with an event at The...
-
Voters voting on 'I Voted' stickersThe Cape Girardeau County Clerks office is asking the public to help select the design for the countys new I Voted stickers. Online voting is underway through a link on the clerks website through which voters are being asked to choose from...
-
-
Gordonville Road in Cape to close for utility work1A section of Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two to three hours at midday Tuesday, weather permitting, for utility work, according to the citys development services office. The street closure will allow crews to deliver a new...
-
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at passing car in Perry CountyA St. Louis man was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an alleged road rage incident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Perry County south of Perryville, Missouri. Nathaniel Roberson, 20, was...
-
Pop-up pod system forms inflatable infirmary for disaster response1With a blue glow reminiscent of a science-fiction facility, the regions newest emergency apparatus takes first responders into the future of disaster-response equipment. The mobile emergency apparatus comprises individual tents, which serve as a...
-
Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River into Illinois. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
-
Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston hit by cyberattack1Thousands of patient files of the Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, Missouri, may have been compromised in a cyberattack in September, according to Saint Francis Healthcare System, which acquired the Sikeston medical practice earlier this...
-
Area lawmakers seek to tackle texting, shared parenting in 20202Area lawmakers will introduce bills for the 2020 state legislative session addressing everything from shared parenting to texting while driving. Lawmakers can pre-file bills beginning next month. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau,...
-
Most read 11/21/19Curly's Kitchen taking reservations for fifth free Thanksgiving mealDespite selling his restaurant of 17 years in June 2018, former Stooges owner Ron Cook continues his Jackson tradition of providing free meals on Thanksgiving. Now the owner of Curlys Kitchen, Cook and his a crew of family and friends will begin...
-
-
Most read 11/20/19Tribute to a local journalist, whos shared his life with our community8One of the attributes that sets a great newspaper apart from lesser ones is a news staff that understands and is part of the community. Since 1979, Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss has been part of the community -- getting married, raising a...
-
Human remains from 800 block of Jefferson in Cape positively identifiedAfter weeks of testing, human remains found last month in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau have been identified as Jimmie Lee Lindell, a 37-year-old man from Charleston, Missouri, according to a Monday news release from the police department. In the...
-
Cape council tables proposed parking ban on Normal, calls for further study8Cars crowd the curbs along Normal Avenue on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. If some students have their way, those cars would be gone. A group of students, members of a campus leadership association, on Monday urged the Cape...
-
-
Most read 11/18/19Former Missourian editor has new global assignment4Melissa Miller had a passport, but rarely used it. "I had never been out of the United States except for the Caribbean, which I don't really count," she said as she gazed over the twilight skyline of Barcelona, Spain, during an interview with the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.