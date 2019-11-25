Celebrating Thanksgiving with stories of gratitude

Editorial

Whos ready for some turkey and mashed potatoes? As many this week prepare Thanksgiving feasts or travel to see family and friends, its a good time to remember why we celebrate the fourth Thursday of November.

What is commonly considered the first Thanksgiving took place in 1621 following Pilgrims successful corn harvest. More than 200 years later, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared the fourth Thursday of November as Thanksgiving Day. Its interesting to consider the timing. This presidential proclamation came during the Civil War, one of the most trying times in American history.

Scripture talks about being grateful, including during the trials of life. James 1:2-3 says, Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.

This week, the Southeast Missourian publishes its annual Thankful People series. The series, sponsored by The Bank of Missouri, began this past weekend and continues through this coming weekend. These are inspiring stories with each featured individual having his or her own reason for being grateful. Along with appearing in print, the stories, including those from previous years, can be found at www.semissourian.com/thankful.

We wish each of you a joyous holiday, full of family, friends and food. We have much to be grateful for and thank Almighty God for his provisions.

Happy Thanksgiving.