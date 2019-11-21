*Menu
Jackson 7th Grade Girls win Jackson 7th Grade Tournament

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Matthew Roethemeyer
Thursday, November 21, 2019
7th-grade Champions Indians 7th grade 3Addison Criddle 5Camryn Alsdorf 10Lillie Cole 11Kendall Burger 12Bekkah Yunck 15Emmy Gross 20Brooke Balsman 21Melanie Nugent 23Summer Woeltje 24Jaylie Walther 25Kimmora Carothers 42Katy St. John 44Maya Domian 7th grade manager Lilly Watkins Coach Mike Gross

Jackson Lady Indians Won the 7th and 8th-grade Divisions of the 35th annual Jackson Jr High Tournament tonight11/21.   7th grade Indians Beat Cape Lady Tigers 30-24

8th grade Lady Indians beat the Poplar Bluff Mules 58-41

Also Included is the all-tournament team selected by the coaches.

8th Grade Champion Indians NATALIE DRY3 LANDRIE CROSIER4 NADIA WASILEWSKI5 HOLLAND GUILLIAMS10 PAYTON GANNON11 ELLA DOMIAN14 SAVANNAH TROTTER15 WHITNEY LANGFORD21 ELISE BAER22 KIERA HARRIS23 MEAGAN BERGER24 SUMMER LEE25 ELISHA THOMPSON30 LACI HEURING34 Coach Clay Pope 
This is the all-tournament team selected by the coaches.7th Grade  include left to right Camryn Alsdorf Jackson, Anandi Treadwell Cape Central, Ireland Gowen Poplar Bluff, Landri Hammontree Sikeston 
This is the all-tournament team selected by the coaches.8th Grade Kennedy Zgaynor Poplar Bluff, JaNileya Moore Sikeston, Celeste Gutierrez Cape Central, Ella Domian Jackson 

Comments