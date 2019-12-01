SHOP LOCAL: Mouthwatering cuisine with a side of history
Sunday, December 1, 2019
Port Cape Girardeau, commonly known as The Port, has been a mainstay in Cape Girardeau since 1974. First known for its fantastic barbecue, the menu has grown to feature a delicious selection of mouthwatering cuisine. The historic building has also grown to house three separate banquet rooms, along with a restaurant, lounge and ice cream parlor.
Reserve the River City Yacht Club, The Captains Quarters or The Wheel House for your next event, or inquire about off-site catering services. Whether you desire breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, live entertainment or a private party, Port Cape Girardeau delivers.
Growing up in Southeast Missouri, authentic barbecue and fine cuisine was my passion, says Doc Cain, Port Cape proprietor. Every night at Port Cape, it is my pleasure to translate those passions into a memorable experience that is both relaxing and intimate. We offer consistently new and exciting flavors in an atmosphere of comfort, history and the areas best entertainment. I invite you to experience our authentic cuisine, visit our ice cream parlor, kick up your heels in our lounge or inquire about our wonderful catering venues and menus.
Learn more at portcape.com, or call (573) 334-0954.