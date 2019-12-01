SHOP LOCAL: Mouthwatering cuisine with a side of history

Port Cape Girardeau, commonly known as The Port, has been a mainstay in Cape Girardeau since 1974. First known for its fantastic barbecue, the menu has grown to feature a delicious selection of mouthwatering cuisine. The historic building has also grown to house three separate banquet rooms, along with a restaurant, lounge and ice cream parlor.

Reserve the River City Yacht Club, The Captains Quarters or The Wheel House for your next event, or inquire about off-site catering services. Whether you desire breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, live entertainment or a private party, Port Cape Girardeau delivers.

Growing up in Southeast Missouri, authentic barbecue and fine cuisine was my passion, says Doc Cain, Port Cape proprietor. Every night at Port Cape, it is my pleasure to translate those passions into a memorable experience that is both relaxing and intimate. We offer consistently new and exciting flavors in an atmosphere of comfort, history and the areas best entertainment. I invite you to experience our authentic cuisine, visit our ice cream parlor, kick up your heels in our lounge or inquire about our wonderful catering venues and menus.

Learn more at portcape.com, or call (573) 334-0954.