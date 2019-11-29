SHOP LOCAL: Enjoy the benefits of old-school retail in a modern world

Garbers Mens Wear has been a cornerstone of the Town Plaza since 1960 and for mens apparel in Southeast Missouri since the 1950s. Inside their doors, you will be greeted with helpful and experienced sales people who understand customer service. They will help navigate the nearly 50 name brands and determine what fits your body and personality best.

Come visit and let Steve, Vicky, Dwight and Nancy help you select the latest from brands such as Robert Graham, Tommy Bahama, Cosani, 7 Diamonds, Mizzen Main or S. Cohen, just to name a few. After you have made your gift selections, they will happily wrap them for you free of charge. Alterations on all regularly-priced merchandise are also a free part of the Garber experience.

Garbers Mens Wear, a tradition in mens clothing established in 1950, is located at 2110 Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau. Old-school retail in a modern world.