SHOP LOCAL: The gift of a clean car

Who doesnt love for their car to be clean? Not only does washing your car extend the life of your paint and trim, but it prevents lots of windy day filth drive-bys to your clothes as you get in and out of your car.

What if you could wash your car every day in 3 minutes, and it cost you as little as 50 cents a day?

We have your answer! Contact Cape and Jackson Auto Spa and take a look at their Unlimited Spa packages that range from $15 to $30 a month. New equipment cleans your vehicle cleaner and even more safely.

When your vehicle needs a more serious detail, they have you covered with everything from an express detail package at $20 to the ultimate full detail package for $150 that includes a hand dry, hand wax and carpet cleaning. Cape Auto Spa and Detailing also offers an a la carte menu if you need a touch up.

Call 573-334-7230 to purchase a package, schedule an appointment for detailing or purchase a gift certificate. This is a gift for a loved one or yourself that will be appreciated every day of the year.