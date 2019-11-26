Activewear trends for 2020

Who doesnt love getting up on a Saturday and getting into activewear?! Many women today are trading in their favorite denim and business apparel for yoga pants and mesh tees. Over the last few years, the athleisure trend has gotten hot  so hot that many small retailers have picked up versatile lines of yoga pants, comfy tees and designer tank tops that many women wear to run errands, meet friends for coffee or maybe even use for a yoga or barre class. Athleisure sales contributed to an almost $46 billion dollar market in the U.S. in 2016. By 2020, sales are expected to hit almost $90 billion. From the yoga mat to farmers markets, heres whats trending in activewear going into 2020.

The huge rise of athleisure style has been influenced by the streetwear culture of millennials. Consumers today want their activewear to be ready for any activity the day leads to. Customers look to streamline their wardrobe with less by investing in key pieces that offer versatility. When it comes to trends, green of any shade truly is the new black.

And lets talk exotic animal prints, which are seen everywhere right now. Its no surprise this trend will make its way into your gym bag.

Also popularized by celebs is the pastel look, which is making its mark on sportswear everywhere. Instead of reaching for neutrals and beige tones, try incorporating lighter colors such as baby pink, turquoise and lilac into your casual wardrobe.

Whoever said revival trends are boring are dead wrong! Style nods to the 90s are in full swing across the fashion world and are particularly strong in the activewear area. Whether its neon colors, oversized logos or midriffs, you can expect to see inspirations from this era flourishing for seasons to come. Experiment with adding some 90s fun to your workout wardrobe with a colorful windbreaker or classic-style sneaker.

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.