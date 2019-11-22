Prayer 11-22-19

More to explore
SEMO's Kent Library receives upgrades to internet connectivityA network rewiring project to improve internet connectivity at Southeast Missouri State Universitys Kent Library began in November and will cost about $3.5 million, according to Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of information technology....
Norman, Rust among others honored by Cape ChamberCape Girardeau businessmen Earl Norman and Gary Rust were among the honorees at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces 2019 Annual Dinner on Thursday night. A capacity crowd of 850 chamber members and guests attended the event at the Drury...
Southeast's Baptist Student Center celebrates 80 years with banquetFor 80 years, the Baptist Student Center on Southeast Missouri State Universitys campus in Cape Girardeau has aimed to reach out to the community through education and fellowship. Tonight, it will celebrate that legacy with an event at The...
Voters voting on 'I Voted' stickersThe Cape Girardeau County Clerks office is asking the public to help select the design for the countys new I Voted stickers. Online voting is underway through a link on the clerks website through which voters are being asked to choose from...
Gordonville Road in Cape to close for utility workA section of Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two to three hours at midday Tuesday, weather permitting, for utility work, according to the citys development services office. The street closure will allow crews to deliver a new...
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at passing car in Perry CountyA St. Louis man was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an alleged road rage incident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Perry County south of Perryville, Missouri. Nathaniel Roberson, 20, was...
Pop-up pod system forms inflatable infirmary for disaster response1With a blue glow reminiscent of a science-fiction facility, the regions newest emergency apparatus takes first responders into the future of disaster-response equipment. The mobile emergency apparatus comprises individual tents, which serve as a...
Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs to the Chester Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River into Illinois. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release...
Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston hit by cyberattack1Thousands of patient files of the Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, Missouri, may have been compromised in a cyberattack in September, according to Saint Francis Healthcare System, which acquired the Sikeston medical practice earlier this...
Area lawmakers seek to tackle texting, shared parenting in 20202Area lawmakers will introduce bills for the 2020 state legislative session addressing everything from shared parenting to texting while driving. Lawmakers can pre-file bills beginning next month. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau,...
Curly's Kitchen taking reservations for fifth free Thanksgiving mealDespite selling his restaurant of 17 years in June 2018, former Stooges owner Ron Cook continues his Jackson tradition of providing free meals on Thanksgiving. Now the owner of Curlys Kitchen, Cook and his a crew of family and friends will begin...
Renita Green secures place on council ballotCape Girardeau pastor Renita Green has qualified as a City Council candidate, submitting sufficient, last-minute signatures on a petition Tuesday, city officials said. Cape Girardeaus municipal election next April will feature only one contested...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/21/19Approval of minutes n Minutes for Nov. 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Approve purchase order -- UMB Bank administration fees n Approve purchase order -- Zuercher's -- software purchase reimbursed by federal grant...
Most read 11/20/19Tribute to a local journalist, whos shared his life with our community8One of the attributes that sets a great newspaper apart from lesser ones is a news staff that understands and is part of the community. Since 1979, Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss has been part of the community -- getting married, raising a...
Cape council contested race sets stage for February primary1Cape Girardeaus municipal election next April will feature only one contested city council race. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas faces a challenge from accountant Bradley Tuschhoff and pastor Renita Green, setting the stage for a primary election in...
State higher education commissioner stresses education to create strong workforceMissouri is at war. That was the blunt assessment of Zora Mulligan, Missouris commissioner of higher education, as she spoke to a group of business leaders and educators in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon. We are at war with other states,...
'Not just a decent meal, but a great meal': Student Santas feast set for Christmas DayJennifer Icaza-Gast founder of local holiday charity Student Santas has spearheaded the student-focused Christmas Day gift-giving event for 14 years. But for the last four years, the organization has evolved into also offering a banquet for...
Grain bin fire at Midwest Grain and Barge, second this month1For the second time in two weeks, local fire departments responded to 179 Rushing Road for a working fire in a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. The fire was first dispatched at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to Scott City fire chief...
Photo Gallery 11/20/19Inflatable infirmary training with local emergency respondersEmergency responders from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Stoddard County trained Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in deploying and deconstructing a new network of mobile medical tents at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The new emergency apparatus will allow...
Jackson Aldermen eye trash and swimming fee increasesResidential trash collection fees in Jackson and the cost to use the citys swimming pool will be going up in 2020 if the Board of Aldermen approves the fee increases in next years city budget. City staff recommended a $4-per-month increase in...
Cape council agrees to limit proposed transportation tax extension to five years3Cape Girardeau City Council members agreed Monday to limit a proposed transportation sales tax extension to five years rather than seek a longer time period. But during the study session, council members made no decision on the proposed extension...
Human remains from 800 block of Jefferson in Cape positively identifiedAfter weeks of testing, human remains found last month in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau have been identified as Jimmie Lee Lindell, a 37-year-old man from Charleston, Missouri, according to a Monday news release from the police department. In the...
Cape council tables proposed parking ban on Normal, calls for further study8Cars crowd the curbs along Normal Avenue on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. If some students have their way, those cars would be gone. A group of students, members of a campus leadership association, on Monday urged the Cape...
Photo Gallery 11/19/19Fire inside bin at Midwest Grain and BargeLocal fire departments and emergency personnel respond to 179 Rushing Road for a fire inside a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Scott City. The fire is the second to occur at the location in two weeks, with the first...
Most read 11/18/19Rural Routes: Chickens, small-town life come home to roost in Chaffee, MissouriJimmy Garrett looked on as Randy Horrell entered the pen and set about wrangling a few chickens into a bin. He said he wasn't entirely sure how Horrell had come to learn the chickens were for sale; there weren't any signs up. He speculated the...
Most read 11/16/19Defense portrays murderer as victim of parental abuseJONESBORO, Ill. -- Convicted murderer Mark Gibbs was portrayed by his defense as the victim of abuse at a daylong resentencing hearing Friday at the Union County Courthouse. Social worker Melissa Mahabir testified for the defense. She said Gibbs...
Most read 11/16/19Emerson Bridge closed because of barge collisionThe Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge (Route 74) in Cape Girardeau over the Mississippi River is closed due to a barge hitting the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until the barge is removed and a safety inspection of the bridge is complete.
Cape airport soars with 10,000 boardings, more funding7The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has drawn more than 10,000 passenger boardings this calendar year, opening the door to another $850,000 in federal funding for the airport, city officials said Wednesday. The 10,000-boardings threshold was...
Mac's Mission in Jackson rescues two-tailed 'unicorn' puppyTen-week-old golden retriever Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn has no idea he has become an internet sensation after being rescued by Macs Mission in Jackson and he doesnt seem bothered by the extra tail between his eyes,...
Rep. Jason Smith: House in 'chaos' as Democrats focus on impeachment17As Democratic lawmakers in the House pushed forward with televised impeachment hearings Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith decried what he called true chaos in government. In a phone interview, Smith said, In my time serving in public office, I...