SHOP LOCAL: Handmade gifts found in Daisy are sure to delight

Artist Dodie Eisenhauer and her daughter, Jenny Turner, bring alive the magic of Christmas at their shop, Grandmas House, located in Daisy, Missouri. Their angels made out of screen wire have been featured on the cover of the catalogue Uno Allo Volta. Their work has also been seen on the CBS Morning Show  whose decorators purchased some of Eisenhauers Christmas trees from a New York museum  and at the Missouri Botanical Garden gift shop in St. Louis, the World War I Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Whether its holiday designs of angels and trees or year-round home décor, Village Designs sells only original designs, and handmade in USA is proudly written on every tag. Springerlee Collection, their line of wire jewelry, includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings with botanical, Christmas and geometric-shaped themes. All pieces are offered in bright, bold color combinations or traditional, neutral metals.

Some new items in the shop include hand-cast stone pieces that make great host gifts and can be displayed inside or outside. Also new are The Last Supper Cross ornaments made from old church windows labeled with the church the window was salvaged from.

Christmas at Grandma's House is open seven days a week except for Thanksgiving Day, starting in November through December 23, 2019. The home of Dodies grandmother, Grandma's House was built around 1900. Come remember simpler times and enjoy home-baked cookies and coffee as you shop for handmade goods.