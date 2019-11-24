SHOP LOCAL: Cape boutique offers variety with great deals

Imagine That is an independent boutique that isnt stuck on one fashion. When the styles change, we do too! We do our best to keep up with the latest trends our customers want. With such a large selection, Imagine That Boutique is your one-stop shop!

At Imagine That, we deliver quality customer service and unique styles for our customers. We have worked earnestly to bring hard-to-get clothing lines such as Vineyard Vines, Southern Marsh, Southern Shirt Co., and many others to our store. Having U.S.-based products is a priority for Imagine That, and we are proud to support small businesses to continue to produce unique products.

We are pleased to offer our customers several savings options this holiday season! Stop by on Black Friday to receive 15% off all clothing and home décor. BONUS  If you spend $100 in store, youll get a FREE Vera Bradley tote (while supplies last). We cant wait to shop with you!

Imagine That is located inside West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.