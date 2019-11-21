Shop Local: Gift ideas for the nature-loving individuals on your Christmas list
Dont forget to stop by the MDC Nature Shop at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to find perfect gifts for the nature-lover on your Christmas list.
Whether their passion is birding, bowhunting, gardening or fly fishing, the MDC Nature Shop has something for every nature enthusiast.
Treat your loved ones to a wide array of gifts, such as a handmade, sturdy wood walking stick, or books such as the "Paddlers Guide," "Missouris Wild Mushrooms," or the beautiful "Cooking Wild" cookbook.
If youre looking for stocking stuffers, the Nature Shop has wildlife finger puppets, childrens puppet books, coloring books, puzzles and more.
The Natural Events Calendar is a big seller, so stop in soon before they sell out.
Those who stop by between December 3 to 7 will enjoy 20% off. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located in Cape County Park North and open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Learn more about the center at www.mdc.mo.gov/CapeNatureCenter.