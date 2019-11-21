Shop Local: Gift ideas for the nature-loving individuals on your Christmas list

Dont forget to stop by the MDC Nature Shop at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to find perfect gifts for the nature-lover on your Christmas list.

Whether their passion is birding, bowhunting, gardening or fly fishing, the MDC Nature Shop has something for every nature enthusiast.

Treat your loved ones to a wide array of gifts, such as a handmade, sturdy wood walking stick, or books such as the "Paddlers Guide," "Missouris Wild Mushrooms," or the beautiful "Cooking Wild" cookbook.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

If youre looking for stocking stuffers, the Nature Shop has wildlife finger puppets, childrens puppet books, coloring books, puzzles and more.

The Natural Events Calendar is a big seller, so stop in soon before they sell out.

Those who stop by between December 3 to 7 will enjoy 20% off. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located in Cape County Park North and open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Learn more about the center at www.mdc.mo.gov/CapeNatureCenter.