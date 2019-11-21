3 steps to prevent headaches, neck pain and back pain during the holidays

The holidays are fast approaching and it is very common for people to have headaches, neck pain, back pain, or even illnesses that ruin their traditions, traveling and family time. Here are a few tips to help reduce your risk.

1) Stay flexible. During the winter months the weather is colder and the days are shorter. This causes people to sit around more, eat more and watch more TV. Stretching can be implemented easily and is often overlooked. Always stretch half your age in minutes per day. For example, 40-year-olds should stretch a minimum of 20 minutes per day, and 70-year-olds should stretch a minimum of 35 minutes per day.

2) Stay active. With shorter days and colder weather we tend to sit around more, which reduces our muscle tone and increases the risk of injury and pain. Create a simple daily routine during the winter. Try body squats, planks and simple lunges, or use small hand weights to keep the muscles strong.

3) Nutrition. With the hustle and bustle of the holidays we commonly turn to quick meals or even some heavy meals. Snacking and over eating become our favorite pastimes. Remember the point of eating is to provide your body with nutrition and convert it into energy. The closer your food is to nature the easier it is to digest, the more nutrition it has, and the less energy it takes to break it down. You don't have to be perfect, but I suggest smaller portion sizes, eat slowly, and eat raw vegetables and fruit first.

The goal is to enjoy the holidays, reduce the risk of getting sick, and reduce the amount of extra weight you feel guilty about in January. Small simple steps will help to increase your enjoyment of the holidays.

Dr. Gregory Pursley, DC is the owner of PC Wellness Centers.