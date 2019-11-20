Prayer 11-20-19

More to explore
Cape council contested race sets stage for February primaryCape Girardeaus municipal election next April will feature only one contested city council race. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas faces a challenge from accountant Bradley Tuschhoff and pastor Renita Green, setting the stage for a primary election in...
State higher education commissioner stresses education to create strong workforceMissouri is at war. That was the blunt assessment of Zora Mulligan, Missouris commissioner of higher education, as she spoke to a group of business leaders and educators in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon. We are at war with other states,...
'Not just a decent meal, but a great meal': Student Santas feast set for Christmas DayJennifer Icaza-Gast founder of local holiday charity Student Santas has spearheaded the student-focused Christmas Day gift-giving event for 14 years. But for the last four years, the organization has evolved into also offering a banquet for...
Grain bin fire at Midwest Grain and Barge, second this monthFor the second time in two weeks, local fire departments responded to 179 Rushing Road for a working fire in a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. The fire was first dispatched at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, according to Scott City fire chief...
Jackson Aldermen eye trash and swimming fee increasesResidential trash collection fees in Jackson and the cost to use the citys swimming pool will be going up in 2020 if the Board of Aldermen approves the fee increases in next years city budget. City staff recommended a $4-per-month increase in...
Cape council agrees to limit proposed transportation tax extension to five years3Cape Girardeau City Council members agreed Monday to limit a proposed transportation sales tax extension to five years rather than seek a longer time period. But during the study session, council members made no decision on the proposed extension...
Human remains from 800 block of Jefferson in Cape positively identifiedAfter weeks of testing, human remains found last month in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau have been identified as Jimmie Lee Lindell, a 37-year-old man from Charleston, Missouri, according to a Monday news release from the police department. In the...
Cape council tables proposed parking ban on Normal, calls for further study7Cars crowd the curbs along Normal Avenue on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. If some students have their way, those cars would be gone. A group of students, members of a campus leadership association, on Monday urged the Cape...
Registered sex offender located under a sink after fleeing from police in AugustA registered sex offender who escaped police custody in August was taken into custody Sunday night by members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs, 36, of Cape...
Photo Gallery 11/19/19Fire inside bin at Midwest Grain and BargeLocal fire departments and emergency personnel respond to 179 Rushing Road for a fire inside a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Scott City. The fire is the second to occur at the location in two weeks, with the first...
Rural Routes: Chickens, small-town life come home to roost in Chaffee, MissouriJimmy Garrett looked on as Randy Horrell entered the pen and set about wrangling a few chickens into a bin. He said he wasn't entirely sure how Horrell had come to learn the chickens were for sale; there weren't any signs up. He speculated the...
Spirit of Democracy event honors military, raises funds for Stars and Stripes museumNearly 500 people gathered to honor military veterans and the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, at the inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds from the event will...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11/18/19Cape Girardeau City Council City Hall 401 Independence St. 5 p.m. today Study session Presentation n 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation n Small Business Saturday proclamation Communications/reports n City Council n Staff Items...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11/18/19Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. today City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/4/19 Financial affairs n City collector's report (action) n City clerk's and treasurer's report (action) Action items Power, Light...
Local News 11/17/19Spirit of Democracy: Veterans, Stars and Stripes National Museum honored Saturday1Nearly 500 people gathered to honor military veterans and the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, at the inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds from the event will...
Zonta Club of Cape celebrates women, presents awards1The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau celebrated its 15th luncheon by recognizing significant contributions of business and professional women in Southeast Missouri among tables of orange and yellow roses Friday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in...
'Learning self-discipline, self-control" through Air Force Junior ROTC marksmanship teamCadets in Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC program are learning to improve their accuracy. The first year of the AFJROTC program's competitive air rifle marksmanship team is now underway. Retired Air Force Col. Michael...
SE River Campus "Escape the Museum" continues into Sunday, Nov. 17Southeast River Campus' Crisp Museum has jumped on the "escape room" bandwagon and debuts its inaugural "Escape the Museum" event Saturday and Sunday. Participants who enter the escape room must solve a required number of riddles, obstacles or...
Charleston man sentenced in attempted shootingNEW MADRID, Mo. -- It took a jury just more than 30 minutes to convict a Charleston man of attempting to shoot a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer. A New Madrid County jury found Demarcus Owens, 29, of Charleston guilty of first-degree assault,...
Defense portrays murderer as victim of parental abuseJONESBORO, Ill. -- Convicted murderer Mark Gibbs was portrayed by his defense as the victim of abuse at a daylong resentencing hearing Friday at the Union County Courthouse. Social worker Melissa Mahabir testified for the defense. She said Gibbs...
Sikeston man sought in Illinois shootingCARBONDALE, Ill. -- A Sikeston man is being sought for his role in a shooting death in Carbondale, Illinois. According to a story that ran in The Southern Illinoisan, Carbondale police are searching for Olando Sheron, 24, on a murder warrant. Police...
Emerson Bridge closed because of barge collisionThe Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge (Route 74) in Cape Girardeau over the Mississippi River is closed due to a barge hitting the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until the barge is removed and a safety inspection of the bridge is complete.
Inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebrationNearly 500 people braved the cold to honor military veterans and the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, at the inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds from the...
Cape airport soars with 10,000 boardings, more funding7The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has drawn more than 10,000 passenger boardings this calendar year, opening the door to another $850,000 in federal funding for the airport, city officials said Wednesday. The 10,000-boardings threshold was...
Mac's Mission in Jackson rescues two-tailed 'unicorn' puppyTen-week-old golden retriever Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn has no idea he has become an internet sensation after being rescued by Macs Mission in Jackson and he doesnt seem bothered by the extra tail between his eyes,...
Rep. Jason Smith: House in 'chaos' as Democrats focus on impeachment19As Democratic lawmakers in the House pushed forward with televised impeachment hearings Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith decried what he called true chaos in government. In a phone interview, Smith said, In my time serving in public office, I...
Mayor backs off Spanish Street parking plan2A proposal to cut into the Common Pleas Courthouse hillside to provide added parking on Spanish Street may not be worth the cost, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday. Fox recently suggested improvements should be made to Spanish Street in...
Most read 11/13/19SEMO professor wrestles with impeachment hearings, weary of 'political theater'10Televised impeachment hearings, which begin today, will be more political theater than a fact-finding effort into alleged actions of President Donald Trump, a political science professor said Tuesday. The hearings by the intelligence committee of...
Most read 11/13/19'I'm gonna keep my horse in the barn you know': Cape superintendent Glass raps to announce cancellation3To the tune of Lil Nas Xs Old Town Road, snow and ice prompted Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass to star as sheriff alongside dancers in horse masks in his third No School Today YouTube video. As of Tuesday night,...