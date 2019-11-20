Shop Local: Cross names off your list with beauty gifts from Belladona Salon & Spa

Feel the joy of meaningful giving this holiday season at Belladona Salon & Spa. Whether you are in need of a fresh look for the holidays or looking to pick up some gifts for loved ones, Belladona Salon & Spa has everything you need to make this holiday season beautiful. Come in and spend some time with our highly-trained professionals to knock out the perfect style. Once you have your look perfected, make sure to cross some names off of your list. Belladona has a wide variety of mens and womens hair care, products, makeup, candles and more. Not sure which product to get? Weve got you covered  our Aveda Gift Sets start at just $21! Still cant decide? Let them choose! A gift card from Belladona Salon & Spa is always the perfect size and a gift in great taste. Make sure you stop by our Holiday Open House on Thursday, November 21, at both locations where we will have raffles, giveaways and ALL products 20% off! Voted the #1 Salon & Spa for 11 years in a row, we are dedicated to providing you with service that exceeds your expectations.