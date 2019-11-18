*Menu
Editorial

Christmas music to kick off the season of cheer

Monday, November 18, 2019

There's no shortage of Christmas music in the coming weeks. Here are a few events scheduled at the River Campus:

* The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra and University Choir and Choral Union will perform Poulenc's Gloria at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. There also will music billed as "festive symphonic works to help usher in the Thanksgiving and holiday season."

* The Big Band Christmas Jukebox is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Those who enjoy jazz will especially appreciate this performance.

* Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tribute by LivinTale will take the stage at 7 p.m. Dec. 5.

* The university's Family Holiday Percussion Concert will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 7.

Many churches will be hosting their own Christmas celebrations, and the SoutheastHEALTH Sounds of the Season concert, the 24th annual benefiting the Southeast Cancer Care Fund, is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Cape First Church.

Music is an important part of the Christmas season. We hope you enjoy one or more of these performances.

