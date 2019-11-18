Prayer 11-18-19

More to explore
Rural Routes: Chickens, small-town life come home to roost in Chaffee, MissouriJimmy Garrett looked on as Randy Horrell entered the pen and set about wrangling a few chickens into a bin. He said he wasn't entirely sure how Horrell had come to learn the chickens were for sale; there weren't any signs up. He speculated the...
Spirit of Democracy event honors military, raises funds for Stars and Stripes museumNearly 500 people gathered to honor military veterans and the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, at the inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds from the event will...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-19Cape Girardeau City Council City Hall 401 Independence St. 5 p.m. today Study session Presentation n 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence proclamation n Small Business Saturday proclamation Communications/reports n City Council n Staff Items...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-19Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. today City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/4/19 Financial affairs n City collector's report (action) n City clerk's and treasurer's report (action) Action items Power, Light...
Zonta Club of Cape celebrates women, presents awards1The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau celebrated its 15th luncheon by recognizing significant contributions of business and professional women in Southeast Missouri among tables of orange and yellow roses Friday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in...
'Learning self-discipline, self-control" through Air Force Junior ROTC marksmanship teamCadets in Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC program are learning to improve their accuracy. The first year of the AFJROTC program's competitive air rifle marksmanship team is now underway. Retired Air Force Col. Michael...
SE River Campus "Escape the Museum" continues into Sunday, Nov. 17Southeast River Campus' Crisp Museum has jumped on the "escape room" bandwagon and debuts its inaugural "Escape the Museum" event Saturday and Sunday. Participants who enter the escape room must solve a required number of riddles, obstacles or...
Charleston man sentenced in attempted shootingNEW MADRID, Mo. -- It took a jury just more than 30 minutes to convict a Charleston man of attempting to shoot a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer. A New Madrid County jury found Demarcus Owens, 29, of Charleston guilty of first-degree assault,...
Defense portrays murderer as victim of parental abuseJONESBORO, Ill. -- Convicted murderer Mark Gibbs was portrayed by his defense as the victim of abuse at a daylong resentencing hearing Friday at the Union County Courthouse. Social worker Melissa Mahabir testified for the defense. She said Gibbs...
Sikeston man sought in Illinois shootingCARBONDALE, Ill. -- A Sikeston man is being sought for his role in a shooting death in Carbondale, Illinois. According to a story that ran in The Southern Illinoisan, Carbondale police are searching for Olando Sheron, 24, on a murder warrant. Police...
Emerson Bridge closed because of barge collisionThe Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge (Route 74) in Cape Girardeau over the Mississippi River is closed due to a barge hitting the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until the barge is removed and a safety inspection of the bridge is complete.
Penzel finds ties with projectsThe ties that link the Cape Girardeau city hall project and the county's justice center project are rooted in Jackson contractor Phil Penzel's German heritage. Penzel's firm is building the new courthouse in Jackson and his design-build team was...
City hall project to preserve structure's history1A design-build team plans to preserve the beauty of the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex and construct an addition that will blend in with the existing architecture. Contractor Phil Penzel's design-build team was recently chosen by the...
Koeper, Herbst announce commission reelection bids1By Jay Wolz Saying they want to keep the momentum going on a number of current and upcoming projects, two members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission say they will seek re-election in 2020. Associate commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst,...
Health officials report 2nd Mo. vaping-related deathPublic health officials on Thursday reported a second Missourian's death has been associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the death occurred this week and the deceased...
Grant will help defray costs for child care services at Southeast1The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $150,145 to Southeast Missouri State University to help provide affordable child care services through the University School for Young Children. The "Child Care Access Means Parents in School" (CCAMPIS)...
Cape County Commission AccomplishmentsThe following is a list of Cape Girardeau County Commission accomplishments since January 1, 2009, prepared by associate commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst and provided to the Missourian as they announced their plans to seek re-election in...
Jackson announces Thanksgiving trash scheduleIn observance of the Thanksgiving holiday later this month, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not operate Nov. 28 or 29. Jackson residents whose garbage is normally collected on a Thursday or Friday will instead have their trash picked up Dec. 2....
Cape airport soars with 10,000 boardings, more funding7The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has drawn more than 10,000 passenger boardings this calendar year, opening the door to another $850,000 in federal funding for the airport, city officials said Wednesday. The 10,000-boardings threshold was...
Mac's Mission in Jackson rescues two-tailed 'unicorn' puppyTen-week-old golden retriever Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn has no idea he has become an internet sensation after being rescued by Macs Mission in Jackson and he doesnt seem bothered by the extra tail between his eyes,...
After years of decline in donations, Salvation Army kettle campaign to incorporate electronic optionThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau has been dealing with dwindling funds for the past three years. And with this years shortened shopping season approaching, the organization has decided to try something new during this years bell-ringing...
Rep. Jason Smith: House in 'chaos' as Democrats focus on impeachment19As Democratic lawmakers in the House pushed forward with televised impeachment hearings Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith decried what he called true chaos in government. In a phone interview, Smith said, In my time serving in public office, I...
