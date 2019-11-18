SHOP LOCAL: Cape Public Schools Foundation helps feed local students

At Thanksgiving, many are grateful giving. With that heartfelt spirit, you may wish to donate your time serving meals or your money to an organization that feeds those less fortunate.

Your kindness is needed to feed the children of the Cape Girardeau community.

The Cape Public Schools Foundation sends food to multiple families through its food program each week. Students in need from all buildings benefit from this program provided through the district and volunteer staff members.

Needed items are bagged up for these students after school through grab & gos, and a food mobile is arranged in certain buildings up to twice a year for each family to shop for fresh dairy, canned vegetables and noodles to assist with their meals at home.

Want to get on board and help provide food for our students and their families? Simply go to foundation.capetigers.com. Click on the donate button to help this essential, worthwhile cause. Or you can mail a check to CGPS Foundation, 301 N. Clark, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Please write Food Pantry in the memo line.

All proceeds benefit the Cape Students Food Program and the donation is tax-deductible.