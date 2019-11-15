VintageNOW a success

Letter to the Editor

On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and clients of the Safe House for Women, we would like to thank everyone who helped to make VintageNOW X: Heroes & Legends such a tremendous success.

The funds raised through VintageNOW have made it possible for the Safe House to construct and occupy our new, larger shelter for adults and children fleeing domestic violence. This year's event generated $110,000 in net proceeds to support client services and shelter operations. With our wonderful community's generous support, we will continue to work to end domestic violence in Southeast Missouri.

The Safe House would also like to extend our sincere thanks to VintageNOW founder and director Deb Boyer Maevers, the Maevers family, the VintageNOW Planning Committee, the volunteers and all of the sponsors, donors and the more than 1,900 people who attended this year's event.

With sincere thanks and appreciation,

Jessica Hill, executive director, Safe House for Women