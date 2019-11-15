VintageNOW a success

-
Editorial (11/15/19)Salvation Army seeks volunteers, donationsAs family and friends gather in the coming weeks for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's important to remember those who need a helping hand. The Salvation Army will host its holiday lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Chartwells Catering...
Editorial (11/14/19)Food bank gets answer to prayer with truck donationThe Southeast Missouri Food Banks prayers were answered recently, albeit in a somewhat unexpected way. First Presbyterian Church, through one its members, donated a refrigerator truck to the organization, which does important work with mobile food...
Column (11/13/19)Museum is unique part of local history; Special event celebrates it and all area veteransOn Saturday night, Nov. 16, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, area military veterans will be the guests of honor at a celebration and fundraising dinner for the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri. It promises to be an...
Column (11/12/19)'Harriet,' the movie: 'This is what purpose looks like'You have got to see it. Im not a big movie person. Its rare that Ill watch one, much less recommend one. But Harriet is one youve got to see. A week ago, I went to see this movie based on the life of Harriet Tubman, a slave, runaway,...
Column (11/12/19)Infrastructure, aquatics operations top council agendaAs the Cape Girardeau City Council begins deliberations on the next Transportation Trust Fund proposal to be voted on in April, it has to consider all of the proposed projects. Most were discussed by the TTF-6 committee and commented on by you, our...
GUEST COLUMN: Angela Davis wrong choice for Southeast MLK eventAngela Davis is scheduled to speak at the annual tribute dinner to the honorable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Southeast Missouri State University on Jan. 29. I must ask: Of all great potential speakers, why Davis? I believe wholeheartedly in the...
David Limbaugh book makes the case for conservatismDavid Limbaugh doesnt pull punches. His latest book, Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win, is a hard-hitting exposé on how the Democratic Party has been taken over by the hard left, from gender and racial extremism to...
History has shown that socialism isn't the cureMultiple forms of socialism, from hard Stalinism to European redistribution, continue to fail. Russia and China are still struggling with the legacy of genocidal communism. Eastern Europe still suffers after decades of Soviet-imposed socialist...
Editorial (11/8/19)Enjoy freedom? Thank a veteran.It's easy to take our freedoms for granted. In many countries things like going to church and voting in free elections are not a given. On Monday we will observe Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day to observe the end of World War I -- the...
Editorial (11/7/19)Zonta to recognize women of achievementThe women of Zonta are an impressive bunch. They regularly meet and engage in philanthropic causes for the betterment of our community and women around the world. The organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon is a joyous celebration of...
Column (11/6/19)Obama was right to speak against 'woke' cultureSo much of today's culture is disturbing, especially how disagreements (and differences) become flashpoints for wars of personal destruction. Many have assisted the creation of this culture, and much of the media inflames it, which is why it was...
Column (11/5/19)COLUMN: Veterans part of extended familyIt's simple to explain but maybe impossible to fully understand. Unless you're in the family. The bond among those who serve -- and served -- in the military is one of the strongest, with no regard for space or time. I haven't worn a military...
Column (11/5/19)Ad-hoc aquatic committee's recomendationsEditor's note: The following letter was submitted to Scott Meyer, city manager of the City of Cape Girardeau, and Dr. Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau Public School District, regarding the ad-hoc aquatics committee's recommendation...
Editorial (11/4/19)Loy has been steady presence for Cape airportA longtime fixture at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will retire at the end of this year. Bruce Loy has been the manager of the airport for 22 years, navigating the operation and its partners through many changes. In his tenure, the airport...
Editorial (11/1/19)Basketball analyst Adrian Branch to give inspirational messageFormer NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Branch has been in Cape Girardeau this week. The NBA Champion gave talks for several local schools and other organizations, and Branch will speak at 8 a.m. Saturday at La Croix Church. The...
Editorial (10/31/19)State should legislate online sales tax collectionThe online purchase you make in the comfort of your home might be a bit more convenient, but the consequences affect our local economy through retail sales and associated sales tax revenue. In recent weeks, the Southeast Missourian has reported Cape...
Editorial (10/28/19)Halloween safety tips and alternative eventsIf you plan to be out collecting candy with your kids Thursday night, make sure to be safe. Here are a few tips: n Stay with your child while trick-or-treating and make sure to remain visible to vehicle traffic. Flashlights, bright clothing and...
Editorial (10/25/19)SEMO Homecoming brings out school spiritGet your red and black out. It's Homecoming weekend for Southeast Missouri State University. More than 10,000 alumni are expected to be in town this weekend for various events, according to a story by Joshua Hartwig in the Southeast Missourian. The...
Editorial (10/24/19)EDITORIAL: Breast cancer awareness is more than a colorThis is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a cause represented with the color pink. According to a National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. The second and third most prevalent are lung and prostate...
VintageNOW a success
On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and clients of the Safe House for Women, we would like to thank everyone who helped to make VintageNOW X: Heroes & Legends such a tremendous success.
The funds raised through VintageNOW have made it possible for the Safe House to construct and occupy our new, larger shelter for adults and children fleeing domestic violence. This year's event generated $110,000 in net proceeds to support client services and shelter operations. With our wonderful community's generous support, we will continue to work to end domestic violence in Southeast Missouri.
The Safe House would also like to extend our sincere thanks to VintageNOW founder and director Deb Boyer Maevers, the Maevers family, the VintageNOW Planning Committee, the volunteers and all of the sponsors, donors and the more than 1,900 people who attended this year's event.
With sincere thanks and appreciation,
Jessica Hill, executive director, Safe House for Women