John Guild Chapter, NSDAR Honor's Good Citizens

User-submitted story
User-submitted story by Pamela Johnson
Thursday, November 14, 2019
John Guild Chapter, NSDAR honors DAR Good Citizens pictured left to right: Barbie Stroder, Chapter Chairman; Carter Mayfield, Woodland High School; Whitney Mauk, Jackson High School; Clair Hadler, Saxony Lutheran High School; and Bonnie Hanners, Meadow Heights High School.

The John Guild Chapter of Jackson, Missouri met on October 16, 2019 at Delmonico's in Jackson to honor our DAR Good Citizens. The chapter recognizes students from four high schools: Jackson, Meadow Heights, Saxony and Woodland. The Chapter Chairman, Barbie Stroder presented each student with their Certificate, Pin and Award, highlighting each student's achievements and future plans. Those honored were Whitney Mauk, Jackson High School; Bonnie Hanners, Meadow Heights High School; Claire Hadler, Saxony Lutheran High School; and Carter Mayfield, Woodland High School.

