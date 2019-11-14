SHOP LOCAL: Capture Christmas spirit with shopping and events in Downtown Cape

Old Town Cape has the spirit when it comes to celebrating the holidays! Let nostalgic events such as the Parade of Lights bring a twinkle to your eye and attend new events such as the Outdoor Holiday Market to check off your shopping list. With more than 75 unique shops, you can find a gift for everyone on your list, and theyll love hearing all about the special place you went to pick out their gift. Annual holiday events are listed below, with more details at downtowncapegirardeau.com/holiday-events. Do yourself a favor and celebrate the holidays in Downtown Cape Girardeau this year!

Christmas Tree Lighting

November 29, 5:30 p.m. at Vasterling Suites Courtyard

Small Business Saturday

November 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parade of Lights

December 1, 5 p.m. at Broadway and Main Streets beginning at Capaha Park

Downtown Christmas Open House

December 6, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Town Cape Outdoor Holiday Market with The Indie House

December 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Frederick & Broadway

Christmas in Downtown is sponsored by Dogwood Social House, Drury Southwest, Plaza Tire Service, Rhodes 101 Stops & Imos Pizza, and our media sponsor, the Southeast Missourian.

Christmas decorations are sponsored by the Downtown Cape Girardeau CID.