Job well done to parks staff

Letter to the Editor

Let me recognize the unbelievable work that our entire Cape Parks and Recreation staff do for our community. As the current chairman of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, I continue to be amazed by the staff, their leadership and the unwavering dedication they have to our community. I wonder if most people realize the sheer number of events our Parks and Recreation staff handle on a regular basis?

Consider that from Halloween through Sunday, Nov. 3, (final night of the Haunted Hall of Horror) there was an unofficial new revenue record.

* Staff began Haunted Hall of Horror tear-down at 2 a.m. Day Shift completed dismantling of exhibit.

* Ultimate Fighting promoter came into Arena at 7 p.m. to a clean facility to setup.

* Setup Fall Garage Sale and large table order delivered to Osage Centre.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

* Final Prep-Shawnee Park Sports Complex for Girls Fast-Pitch Softball College Exposure Tournament and Bank of Missouri Fall Cape Classic Rec Soccer Tournament. Both events run all weekend, with hundreds of participants, and teams from multiple states.

* Jr. NBA League-Cape SportsPlex Friday Night followed by church rental group and set-up for Special Olympics Outreach.

* Saturday and Sunday: Soccer and softball tournaments continue at Shawnee Park Sports Complex.

* Special Olympics Outreach Expo at Cape SportsPlex.

* Fall Garage Sale at Osage Centre followed by cleanup and table order delivered back to the A.C. Brase Arena Building.

* NFL Flag Football League at Arena Park Sports Complex.

* University High class reunion at 4-H Exhibit Hall.

* Cage of Honor at A.C. Brase Arena (Well over 1,000 in attendance).

* Family reunion on the main floor of the Shawnee Park Center.

KEVIN NOEL, Cape Girardeau